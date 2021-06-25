Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

George Floyd's family members to speak at Chauvin sentencing

By KATHLEEN FOODY and AARON MORRISON
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoGj0_0afCwBPx00

An attorney for George Floyd's family said Friday that family members were feeling anxious ahead of a sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, and he faces a practical maximum of 30 years when he's sentenced Friday afternoon.

Family attorney Ben Crump told The Associated Press that family members were feeling “anxious and tense.” Floyd’s brother Philonise, his brother Terrence and his nephew Brandon Williams plan to make victim impact statements at Chauvin's sentencing.

Philonise Floyd often occupied the Floyd family's assigned seat in the socially distanced courtroom where Chauvin's trial was held. He also testified as part of prosecutors' efforts to humanize George Floyd to the jury, recalling their childhood in a poor part of Houston and his brother's knack for making banana mayonnaise sandwiches.

Philonise Floyd testified last year before Congress in support of a federal overhaul of policing just a day after his older brother's funeral.

Terrence Floyd, a bus driver in New York, also is a frequent representative for the Floyd family at protests and other events. Last fall, he appeared with Joe Biden in the presidential campaign's final days and separately joined a push encouraging people to vote.

Brandon Williams too has acted as a representative for the broader Floyd family since his uncle's death, advocating for a federal overhaul of policing and joining other family members who met with Biden at the White House on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

“To us, George Floyd is a cause. He’s a case; he’s a hashtag. To them -- that’s their flesh and blood. You know, that that’s their brother,” Crump said.

Crump also said he wanted to see a sentence above what is typically given for a second-degree murder conviction.

“There was nothing typical about what Derek Chauvin did in torturing George Floyd to death,” Crump said. “So we don’t expect it to be a typical sentence. It needs to be a sentence that sets a new precedent for holding police officers accountable for the unjustifiable killings of Black people in America.”

In Minnesota, the presumptive sentence for second-degree unintentional murder for someone with no criminal record like Chauvin is 12 1/2 years, and the judge could sentence Chauvin to up to 15 years while staying within the guidelines. But Judge Peter Cahill has already found that there are aggravating factors that would allow him to go above the state's sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence, while Chauvin's defense has asked for probation.

With Chauvin’s sentencing, the Floyd family is experiencing something that few Black American families have experienced since the advent of professional policing in the U.S. The list of acquittals and mistrials, in the rare cases where officers accused of brutality or misconduct have gone to trial, is longer than the list of those convicted and sentenced.

In recent years, the list of acquittals has included officers tried in the deaths of Philando Castile in suburban Minneapolis, Terence Crutcher in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and two mistrials over the death of Samuel Dubose in Cincinnati.

“That’s why the world has watched this trial, because it is a rare occurrence,” said Arizona-based civil rights attorney Benjamin Taylor, who has represented victims of police brutality in court. “Everybody knows that this doesn’t happen every day.”

“Black people deserve justice,” said Taylor, who is Black.

__

Foody reported from Chicago, Morrison from New York.

__

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Brutality#Murder#The Associated Press#Congress#Black American#Philando Castile#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Denver, COPosted by
KRMG

4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

DENVER — (AP) — Four people have been arrested and more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition have been seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Officers responding to a...
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Haitian arrested as alleged tie to assassination masterminds

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti Police Chief Léon Charles announced Sunday that officers arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. Charles identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel...
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said Sunday they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 90 deaths have now...
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Florida man arrested for making bomb threat at Florida airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 74-year-old Florida man was arrested Saturday for making a bomb threat after he got upset with an agent at an airline ticket counter, investigators said. Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Wegal Rosen got into an argument with an employee at a ticket counter at the...
ProtestsPosted by
KRMG

Protests erupt in Georgia after beaten journalist dies

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — Several thousand people protested in front of the Georgian parliament on Sunday evening, demanding that the ex-Soviet nation's prime minister resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters. Cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was found dead in his home by...
ReligionPosted by
KRMG

Some Haitians turn to prayer after president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians sought solace in prayer at Sunday church services as a political power struggle threatened to further destabilize their fragile country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Roman Catholic and Protestant church leaders asked for calm and told people to remain strong...
Denver, COPosted by
KRMG

Advocates decry homeless sweeps ahead of MLB's All-Star game

DENVER — (AP) — Ahead of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Denver this week, city officials are facing scrutiny from advocates who accuse them of accelerating the clearing of homeless encampments near Coors Field as the sports world turns its attention to Colorado’s capital city. Mayor Michael Hancock has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy