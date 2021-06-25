Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Clark County to issue students flyers on need for gun safety

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Students in the Clark County School District will receive notifications about gun safety in their registration packets when they start in the fall.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the nation’s fifth-largest school district on Thursday approved incorporating flyers on the importance of safely storing firearms in the home in materials for students.

District officials say the hope is to reduce the number of accidental and deliberate shootings in Las Vegas area homes. They say this is not a political decision.

Christopher Bernier, the district’s chief of staff, said the letter, which would be sent home to parents, is not legally binding nor serving as some sort of gun owner registry.

Some members of the public have criticized the resolution, calling it overstepping. Katie Williams was the only school board trustee to vote down the resolution. But she said she would approve a measure if it addressed training and resources for gun safety.

