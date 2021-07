PUBG: New State is an upcoming mobile-only entry in the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds franchise, set decades in the future, though not as far out as the upcoming science-fiction horror game, The Callisto Protocol. While PUBG: New State is currently slated to arrive at some point later in 2021, players on Android can pre-register right now, so you won't miss out on what could be one of the best Android games when it is available. Here's how to pre-register for PUBG: New State on Android devices.