Sam Richardson Shines In Horror Comedy ‘Werewolves Within’

In whodunnit culture, the culprit at large can wield practically anything for destruction: a massive knife, a lead pipe, maybe even a candlestick if they’re feeling up to it. In Werewolves Within, the new horror comedy based in the sleepy, yet wacky-as-hell town of Beaverfield, guns happen to be more of an accessory than a murder weapon. “Out of curiosity, who is packing?” asks Finn Wheeler, played by Sam Richardson, as the safety of the town becomes increasingly precarious due to an unknown, potentially storybook-level murderer. Everyone trapped in the snowed-in lodge hilariously throws down their arsenal of firearms. Which is good, considering the basics of mythical creature lore: You’re probably going to need a silver bullet to kill a werewolf.