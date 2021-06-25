Cullen Jones to Join DC Trident as Assistant Coach
The International Swimming League (ISL) is pleased to confirm that U.S. Olympic great Cullen Jones is joining the coaching staff of DC Trident ahead of Season 3. The 37-year-old Jones won gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games and 2012 London Games in the 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x100m medley relay, respectively. He still holds the world record for the victory in Beijing as part of the team that also included Cali Condors General Manager Jason Lezak, Garrett Weber-Gale and Michael Phelps.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com