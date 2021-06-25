Bishop's 'heartfelt' apology over Catholic college abuse

Christine Emba’s June 25 Friday Opinion column, “Pastoralism is out and partisanship is in,” did an excellent job of describing the moral myopia of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ proposal to draft a “teaching document” on the meaning of the church’s most holy sacrament: the Eucharist, or Holy Communion. On the one hand, these same bishops are absolute in wanting to condemn any public official who supports a policy that allows a woman to take a morning-after pill or have an abortion if she has been raped. On the other hand, they have systematically ignored the repugnant immorality of their clergy (and, for that matter, some of their fellow bishops) who have either abused children or condoned such abuse.