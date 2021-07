Though WitcherCon is still a day away, Netflix and showrunner & EP Declan de Barra is willing to wait to make some more casting announcements. On Thursday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji, Marcella) has joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin. Brown's Éile is an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who leaves her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption. Brown is taking over the role from Jodie Turner-Smith, who was forced to leave the project over scheduling conflicts. Production is expected to kick off this August in the UK, with supporting cast announcements expected soon.