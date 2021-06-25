Dark Alliance doesn't measure up to the legendary D&D name

Scarlet Nexus is a brand new IP from Bandai Namco. From the onset, the game dazzles with its flashy combat system that is partly inspired by the likes of Devil May Cry. There are elements of a traditional action RPG like the ‘Tales of’ series while some will feel a familiarity in the combat with the Monster Hunter series. This is why I was surprised to see how the developers managed to nail all of these concepts so well into this game. Scarlet Nexus is a very ambitious project, and maybe even more unexpected is that it succeeds considerably more often than it fails.