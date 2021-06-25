Cancel
Video Games

Dark Alliance doesn't measure up to the legendary D&D name

By Eric Francisco
Inverse
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a medium where the likes of Elder Scrolls, Final Fantasy, and Diablo reign supreme, Dungeons & Dragons is an awkward, misplaced giant. Despite the popular tabletop game’s deep influence on video games — even Japanese RPGs trace their origins to Gary Gygax, with the formative Dragon Quest inspired by both Wizardy and Ultima, which owe a debt to D&D — actual games with the D&D name have been, on average, a mixed bag. There have been many, with most of them feeling like B-tier experiences. But as gamers of all stripes often realize, D&D means getting away from controllers, not spending more time with them.

Gary Gygax
