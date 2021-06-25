SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the suspect involved in a SWAT standoff in Santa Maria on Thursday.

Officials have identified the man as Miguel Alcazar, 42. Police say Alcazar was the suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit two weeks ago that was called off for public safety. He's accused of failing to stop at stop signs and driving the wrong way to get away from police.

Sheriff's Office detectives tracked Alcazar down to an apartment unit on the 300 block of Enos Drive, Thursday morning and attempted to serve an arrest warrant. Deputies made it inside the unit, according to officials, but Alcazar refused to surrender. During that time inside, a semi-automatic rifle was seen by detectives. That's when the SWAT team was called in and surrounding residents were evacuated for their safety.

After a four-hour standoff, Alcazar was taken into custody . They found him in a neighboring residence after gaining access through an attic crawl space.

Following the arrest, officials seized two semi-automatic rifles with no serial numbers, a semi-automatic pistol, ammunition, heroine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Alcazar has been booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for several charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, burglary and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

He is being held without bail.

The post Semi-automatic guns, drugs found in apartment of Santa Maria man who had standoff with SWAT appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .