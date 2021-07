Oops she did it again. Long before Britney Spears opened up about her true feelings regarding her conservatorship in her latest court hearing, fans believe the pop icon has been dropping hints here and there for quite some time now, and in a recent post, she may have just done it again. In another dancing video she shared to Instagram, the 39-year-old — noting it was her first time in a while dancing in heels — moved to the tune of Lenny Kravitz's song "Fly Away," with some believing that's another clue.