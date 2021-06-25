BIFF film review: ‘After Antarctica’ toggles between philosophical, terrifying

There are so many cliches to throw out when watching this footage that it’s hard to even remember them all, but tranquility, peace, harmony, majestic, and many more are all words that could easily be used with this footage. But looking at the sheer magnificence of it all does give one a sense of inner peace, and of how insanely cold it must be there. It also brings to mind several arguments that many people have made about melting ice caps, global warming, and the constant fear that the world might be covered in water at one point. The interesting thing is that the last argument is kind of ridiculous given that if the ice caps did melt, the sea level would definitely rise a bit, but we wouldn’t be looking at a situation in which our planet would turn into Waterworld. Those that are crying the loudest over global warming obviously don’t look at every bit of footage they can and are likely listening to those that are spewing doom and gloom on a constant basis, but like it or not, human beings have the power to affect such an area, but the hope is that we’ll continue practicing the wisdom of not using it. Notice, I said ‘affect’ not ‘utterly destroy’ since whether humans came in burning and raging with every ounce of destructive power we could, this world would still be here in one form or another. The immensity of Antarctica is more than one individual can take in all on their own, at least in a comprehensive manner, as there are bound to be mysteries and untold stories of this place that we haven’t even the slightest grasp of or even the first idea of where to look.