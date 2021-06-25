Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Is Another Housing Bubble Building?

By Eric Reed
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxiXJ_0afCudrl00

The price of housing has dominated financial news recently. For renters, the price of an average apartment takes up an ever-greater share of personal income every year. This is particularly true in big cities, where a one-bedroom apartment can often cost between $2,500 and $3,000.

But the real headlines have been in the market for single-family housing. In many communities home prices have increased by between 30% and 50% in just the past two years. This has led median prices for a starter home over $280,000 nationwide, and to nearly $500,000 in the towns and suburbs near major cities.

On Real Money, contributor Doug Kass takes a quick aim at spiraling home prices. “We need more lower cost homes to ease the intense upward price pressures but we know how difficult it is right now to deliver enough of them. More than 10 years of underinvestment because of the Fed-induced housing boom and bust means we need a lot more homes,” he writes.

“I have been warning that much higher home prices (and reduced affordability) would create a cyclical peak in residential real estate (homebuilder stocks have begun to roll over recently),” Kass says.

Is another bubble building?

While there’s no way of knowing, one warning sign is the ratio of house prices to incomes. Credit standards have remained tight, and banks haven’t weakened their standards on down payments. That isn’t necessarily a good thing though.

Get more of Kass' insights and investing strategies on Real Money.

One of the biggest causes behind the housing crash of 2008 was the growing degree to which people struggled to keep up with their own mortgages in a highly overheated market that had sent prices climbing.

As Kass points out in his diary, today prices aren’t just climbing, they’re soaring. Compared to 2008, buyers now have to spend more of their income keeping up with the minimum mortgage it takes to buy even a small house. They have to lay out more of their savings on the down payment.

The ratio of house prices-to-household income is higher than it was going into the Great Recession. That isn’t necessarily a warning sign. But it isn’t good, either.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
789
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#House Prices#Housing Bubble#Real Money#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatethemreport.com

New Listings Suggest Shift in Sellers’ Market

A report covering July data showed that despite a long-awaited increase in houses for sale, demand slipped again, cooling the sizzling sellers' market "by a few degrees," report Redfin analyst and economist Tim Ellis and Taylor Marr. Their report shows new for-sale houses up 4% from a year earlier, and...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Where Are Homeowners Moving To The Most?

A study from LendingTree explored data to determine where homeowners are moving to the most in recent years. Despite high home prices and low inventory, some homeowners are still looking to brave the market for a little change of scenery. A report from LendingTree is exploring where folks have moved to the most in recent years.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

Do Stricter Credit Standards Keep Today’s Housing Markets Stable?

With all the news covering the rapid price increases in the housing market these days (and the constant talk of a bubble), it’s natural to see similarities to 2007. In fact, housing prices over the last year have increased at a rate rapidly approaching 2007 rates, according to the Case-Shiller Index.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Much of the World's Housing Market in a Price Bubble in 2021

At 7.4%, urban home prices worldwide rose at their fastest rate since 2007, Turkey leading the way. International property broker Knight Frank's latest Global House Price Index is reporting that urban house prices worldwide are rising at their fastest rate since 2007 and of the 150 cities they track, 43 are now registering annual price growth above 10%.
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Build-to-rent homes booming as home prices hit all-time highs

As home prices reach an all-time high, young professionals and retirees are exploring new housing options by renting newly-built homes instead of buying them, according to a Texas builder. TJ Moore, president at ECM Development based in Arlington, Texas, told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu on Thursday that alternative asset classes...
Real Estateinvesting.com

2 Home-Builder ETFs For Housing And Construction Bulls

US housing data on Building Permits, Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales typically get significant investor attention. According to the residential construction statistics released jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development on June 16, home-building rebounded in May. Housing starts increased by 3.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.572 million units in the month.
BusinessSantafe New Mexican.com

Housing bubble won’t pop, but it might go pfft

“So, what do you make of this housing bubble?” I am occasionally asked. I’m no economist, but as the old joke says, if two economists are asked a question, you’ll get at least five different opinions. Maybe one will match mine. The shape of a bubble is always the same,...
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

What housing bubble? Price growth driven by fundamentals, analysts say

A friend of Fannie Mae Chief Economist Doug Duncan recently sold his fixer upper house at a price that would have made more sense if certain repairs had been made before it was listed. That friend had knowledge of the building and wood products business, areas where shortages are affecting...
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Building Material Prices and Rising Housing Costs Explained

What do hobby woodworkers, realtors, construction professionals, and home buyers all have in common? They are highly aware that prices of building materials have spiked historically in the past year, and the housing market responded. Raw building materials such as lumber, plywood, concrete, and rebar have all rose in price...
Real EstateWave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

Always sell your 2-family house vacant and always raise your tenants’ rent. I’m often asked to sell 2-family homes with a tenant occupying one of the units. Usually, the tenant has been there for years. This is especially true when selling estate-owned properties. Long-term tenants typically pay an under-market rent. The seller’s bottom line is then hurt by the inability (and reluctance) of the tenant to find a similarly priced alternative apartment. Even when the tenant pays fair market rent, sellers still need to get them out in order to achieve the highest possible price. Fact is, the market shrinks when selling an occupied house and that produces a sale for less than the highest possible price.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Starter Home Prices Growing Faster Than Renters' Incomes

With Jacksonville housing prices soaring, it might take longer to save up enough to buy a starter home. The average price of a starter home in Jacksonville has risen to $173,644 this year, according to online real estate company Zillow. Zillow estimates that nationally - on average - it takes an extra year to save enough for a down payment on a starter home than it did five years ago. Overall, as of May, the median home value in the Jacksonville metro area had shot up 13,7%, compared to a year ago, to $271,909, according to Zillow.
Real EstatePasadena Star-News

Billions flood real estate via Wall Street

Raging real estate prices have sent investors pouring into the stock market’s exchange-traded funds that track the property industry’s gains. Wall Street’s “”ETF” sector is on pace for its best month of inflows since at least 2014, with almost $3.9 billion added, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BlackRock’s iShares...
Grafton, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Lakes Region real estate market 6-month comparison

We are halfway through 2021 already, and as we head down the second-half stretch, I’ve pulled up several 6-month real estate comparisons to see how the first half of 2021 compares to the first half of 2020. Keep in mind that the pandemic somewhat hindered us in 2020. However, it was still a pretty robust market.
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Housing Opportunities Commission to sell Bethesda apartment building

This story was updated at 9:30 p.m. on July 7, 2021, to include a statement from the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition. The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County plans to sell a Bethesda apartment building that has been the center of a yearslong debate about a historic African American cemetery.

Comments / 3

Community Policy