Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Garland announces DOJ lawsuit against Georgia over voting restrictions

hiawathaworldonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Merrick Garland announces the Justice Department is suing Georgia over new voting restrictions enacted as part of Republican efforts nationwide to limit voting access in the wake of President Donald Trump's election defeat.

www.hiawathaworldonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Republican#Attorney General#Doj#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Forbes

Judge Strikes Down Challenge To New Georgia Voting Restrictions

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request to block new Georgia voting restrictions from being enforced, delivering a major blow to voting rights advocates in the first court ruling concerning the Georgia law. Key Facts. Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee noted the case was brought months after...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Federal judge rejects lawsuit aimed at invalidating parts of Georgia’s new voting law

ATLANTA — A federal judge has denied a motion by a voting rights group to invalidate parts of Georgia’s new election law. In May, the Coalition for Good Governance filed the lawsuit against Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the State Election Board to stop enforcement parts of the newly-passed voting law including: The “Observation Rule,” the “Observation Rule,” the “Communication Rule,” the “Tally Rule,” the “Ballot Application Rule.”
Georgia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Federal Judge Blocks Effort to Halt Georgia’s New Restrictive Voting Laws

A federal judge has blocked an attempt to remove parts of Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Judge J.P. Boulee wrote in an opinion Wednesday that he didn’t want to “change the law in the ninth inning” in light of runoffs occurring for the state House of Representatives, but he didn’t close the door on future legal challenges. “Election administrators have prepared to implement the challenged rules, have implemented them at least to some extent and now would have to grapple with a different set of rules in the middle of the election,” he wrote. “The risk of disrupting the administration of an ongoing election ... outweigh the alleged harm to plaintiffs at this time.”
Georgia StateFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: In DOJ vs. Georgia's voting laws, bet on Georgia

NOBODY likes to be sued. It’s even worse when it’s the federal government coming after you. Yet that’s the situation Georgia finds itself in now that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the state for one of the worst charges imaginable: that its recently enacted election reform law discriminates against Black Georgia voters.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

DOJ's lawsuits to guard voting rights unlikely to blunt restrictions

June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department opened a new front last week in the Biden administration’s fight to protect minority voting rights. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit last Friday challenging a Georgia election law that will almost certainly infringe on the rights of Black voters in the state and appears to have been designed and implemented to do just that.
Georgia Statewtvy.com

What’s next for lawsuit over Georgia election law?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is facing a lawsuit from the United States Department of Justice over the state’s new voting law that was passed earlier this year. The Justice Department filed the lawsuit on Friday. They allege that the voting law is discriminatory to minority voters. “Where we believe...
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Speak Georgia co-founder blasts DOJ lawsuit as 'extremely insulting' to Black voters

Speak Georgia co-founder Janelle King blasted the Department of Justice's new lawsuit against Georgia's Election Integrity Act as "extremely insulting" to Black voters. In introducing the lawsuit on Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland argued that they are taking action because "the civil rights of Americans have been violated." The voting measure, in part, eliminates signature matching and requires an ID to vote, if an individual has one. But, as analysts have noted, it also offers several different options for voters to confirm their identity when requesting a ballot should they not have an ID. The Media Research Center released a video debunking a few other widely reported "myths" about the measure that have led critics to conclude it is inherently racist.
POTUSMSNBC

Michigan AG to probe 'election fraud' grifters; Trump lawyers may face reckoning Monday

Rachel Maddow reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will follow up on a recommendation in a state Republican-led report that found that some false election fraud claims were so egregious and tied to fundraising schemes that they warranted investigation for fraud. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's lawyers who pushed false election fraud claims are facing possible disciplinary action in court on Monday.
Columbus, GAWTVM

Rep. Ferguson reacts to DOJ’s lawsuit over GA’s new voting law

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Representative Drew Ferguson is reacting to the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice over the state’s new voting law. The new bill includes reforms to the in-person voting process and absentee process. Congressman Ferguson says the reform will improve integrity, but the Department of Justice’s lawsuit claims it has “intent to discriminate”.
POTUSMSNBC

Weisselberg indictment begs the question: What’s the cost of loyalty to Trump?

Will Allen Weisselberg risk a prison sentence, or will he turn on Donald Trump? Journalist David Cay Johnston says people who choose to enter Trump’s inner circle are willing to give up their own independence. “Allen Weisselberg is a wholly-owned psychological subsidiary of Donald Trump’s criminal mind, and if you work for Donald in any high level position you have to commit criminal offenses.”
Georgia StatePosted by
CBS News

Georgia secretary of state sees "absolutely no merit" in DOJ's lawsuit on voting rights

A U.S. Supreme Court decision expected in an Arizona case this week could have major implications for a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department over Georgia's elections law. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero to discuss why he believes the lawsuit has "absolutely no merit," and how to restore voter confidence in the system. Read more here.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump's Big Tech lawsuit: Freedom of speech vs. the First Amendment

Donald Trump’s lawsuit against major social media companies pits freedom of speech squarely against the First Amendment. There can be no doubt that these social media giants are denying the former president his freedom of speech, while also denying his viewers and listeners the opportunity to hear and read what he has to say. But these media companies are claiming that the First Amendment protects their right to deny free speech to those with whom they disagree. Specifically, they assert a First Amendment right to censor Trump and others.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Congress needs to push Garland to unravel DOJ surveillance scandal

Last week highlighted a new extent to which Donald Trump reportedly was willing to abuse his power for petty personal vendettas: He reportedly wanted the Department of Justice to stop Saturday Night Live from parodying him. That followed the more serious June 10 revelation that Trump’s Justice Department secretly obtained private communication data from journalists and Democratic members of Congress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy