JIM JAMES - "SEASONS" (STEVE MILLER BAND COVER) Part of Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary SC25 singles series, Jim James has given the Steve Miller Band's 1969 song "Seasons." "Chris Swanson and I started out in the music world around the same time and I have always appreciated his friendship and support," says Jim. "It's been amazing to watch all of the wonderful music Secretly has helped bring into this world...so when he asked me to cover one of his favorite songs from childhood in honor of Secretly's big 25th I was excited to do so, and even more excited once I got to know and love the song, which I had never heard before...but is now one of my all time faves too."