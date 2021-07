Colombia and Peru will square off on Friday in the third place match at the 2021 Copa America in Brazil. In the semifinals, the Colombians narrowly took down Lionel Messi and Argentina, but lost in a penalty kick shootout after 120 minutes of action wasn’t enough. For Peru, its quest for a Copa America title came to an end versus Brazil in a 1-0 defeat. Luis Diaz is the top scorer for Colombia with two goals, while Gianluca Lapadula has three for the Peruvians.