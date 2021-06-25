Cancel
Tundra Debut, Wrangler Xtreme, Civic Hatch And Drive-Ins: RAC #25

By Christopher Smith
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's podcast time, and for the 25th episode of Rambling About Cars there are all kinds of new vehicle debuts to discuss. Actually, new might be stretching things a bit since the next-generation Toyota Tundra is the only vehicle that's completely new. Porsche unveiled a new version of the 911, Jeep unveiled a new version of the Wrangler, and Honda unveiled a new version of the Civic. Of course, it's not nearly that simple.

www.motor1.com
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
