Oklahoma State

EXPLAINER: How Oklahoma evictions might spike after July

By SEAN MURPHY
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.

Oklahoma StateNorwalk Hour

Oklahoma health officials urge vaccinations amid COVID spike

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials on Friday urged more residents to get vaccinated amid an alarming spike in new cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19, particularly in the northeastern part of the state. Oklahoma is seeing an uptick in cases with the emergence of the new delta variant, particularly...
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

OU Medical Chief Explains Rise Oklahoma COVID-19 Cases

Doctors in Oklahoma are raising awareness this afternoon about a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. "It’s very easy to see when you look at the map that we're seeing high rates of transmission that are creeping into northeast Oklahoma and literally just following the I-44 corridor down into the state," said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s Chief COVID Officer.
Oklahoma StateNews On 6

OSMA Doctor Says COVID-19 Cases In Oklahoma Could Spike Again

Oklahoma health care leaders will have an update on Tuesday about the state's variant testing efforts. Dr. George Monks with the Oklahoma State Medical Association said we're at the beginning of a third wave of COVID-19, fueled by the Delta variant. Over the past week, Oklahoma's percentage of positive COVID...
Oklahoma StateWoodward News

Lawmakers seek studies on reforming Oklahoma eviction law

Two Oklahoma legislators, one Republican and one Democrat, have both requested interim studies be held on the state’s Residential Landlord Tenant Act, which governs a range of issues, including how evictions in the state are carried out. On June 22, Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, submitted a request for a study...
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 1 July 2021

Region 6 (Central) 10 (3) Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 10 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
House Rentmy40.tv

Eviction protections to end July 1 after state extension rejected

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's eviction protections will end on July 1, 2021 after members of the Council of State rejected a one-month extension, Governor Roy Cooper's office said in a statement Tuesday evening. Gov. Cooper's office said the extension, which would have run through July 31, was requested...
PoliticsWBTV

Evictions protections to end in North Carolina on July 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The order protecting North Carolina residents against evictions will end on Jul 1, 2021 after the Council of State rejected a one-month extension. The state evictions moratorium will end in two days, straying from the national CDC evictions moratorium that was extended through July 31. “It’s...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Lawmaker explains reasoning behind bill to lower age for constitutional carry in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Sen. Nathan Dahm recently filed a bill that would lower the age of people who can openly carry a gun in Oklahoma to 18. Advocates against gun violence said Dahm's proposal to lower the state's constitutional carry age from 21 to 18 is a huge mistake. Dahm told KOCO 5 the bill is about protecting their constitutional rights, saying they should have the right to carry a firearm if they also have the right to vote.
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

CDC extends eviction moratorium until end of July

Renters still have some pandemic-related protections. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the eviction moratorium that was scheduled to expire this week. The extension expands some renter protections through July 31. This order is intended to temporarily halt residential evictions of “covered persons” for nonpayment...
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

Oklahoma sees early summer spike In coronavirus cases

After months of declining coronavirus cases, Oklahoma is seeing a small, early summer spike as public health officials want more labs and hospitals to send samples to test for virus variants. The seven-day average of new cases rose to 190 on Thursday after dipping below 100 earlier this month. Several...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

How Gun Violence in Oklahoma Compares to Other States

Fueled in part by the pandemic and national unrest in the wake of incidents of police brutality, gun sales hit an all-time high in the United States in 2020 — a trend that shows no sign of slowing in 2021. Gun control advocates are concerned that the growing number of firearms in circulation, many of […]
Michigan Statewnmufm.org

How will Michigan do once eviction guard goes?

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Federal protections against eviction are set to expire at the end of July and Michigan courts are preparing for an expected wave of landlord requests to kick out tenants who are behind in their rent. It's still unknown how many struggling tenants might be made homeless by...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
92.9 NIN

Snoop Dogg Was Sick of the Mosquitos in Oklahoma on the 4th of July

Southern mosquitos are a different breed of mosquitos and Snoop Dogg unfortunately felt their wrath this weekend. The Fourth of July is a time for celebration. Things you can expect to see that day. Hot dogs, Old Navy flag shirts, and fireworks for sure. Another thing you can add to that list is mosquitos and those insects from hell look forward to all of us spending more time outside on America's birthday. This past weekend, Snoop Dogg was introduced to the Oklahoma mosquitos.
Cleveland, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

How Cleveland Lowered Evictions and Late Rental Payments

CLEVELAND — East Side resident Dennis Eads ran into some trouble paying rent last year. Eads, a father of five, said he was thankful to have kept his job at a warehouse in the Cleveland area despite the pandemic. But, some of his children got sick, which meant he couldn’t go to work.
Ohio StateJournal-News

COVID cases spike Thursday in Ohio after downtrend

The number of new coronavirus cases reported Thursday in Ohio is more than double the state’s 21-day case average. The Ohio Department of Health reported 579 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new hospitalizations, compared to 200 new cases reported Wednesday. The 21-day average is now 278, up from 267 reported Wednesday.

