CAA Agent and Collector Thao Nguyen Reveals the Art Exhibits to See as L.A. Reopens
During the pandemic, CAA agent Thao Nguyen embarked on something counterintuitive: a live events company, Constellation Immersive. An affiliate of CAA and theatrical entertainment group Crossroads Live, it brought a drive-thru Elf on the Shelf experience to the Fairplex in late 2020. Up next: “In July, we’re launching the DiscOasis, a sonic experience that unites dance, roller skating, collective joy and performance art at the South Coast Botanic Garden. We’re really lucky to have the legendary Nile Rodgers as our Groovemaster, curating our music,” says Nguyen. (DiscoOasis runs from July 16 to Sept. 6, $34-$94, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., thediscoasis.com.)www.hollywoodreporter.com