CAA Agent and Collector Thao Nguyen Reveals the Art Exhibits to See as L.A. Reopens

One would think that the oldest ceramics currently known to archaeology—the ones unearthed in the modern-day Czech Republic after at least 25,000 years underground—would be practical items. Bowls, cups, water jugs. Basic artifacts that our ancestors might have needed for daily life on the paleolithic road. But the evidence proves otherwise. Instead, when humans first took to molding clay and firing it into shape, they shaped it in their own image, crafting small figurines of men, women, gods and animals that fed a different sort of need: the need to create. Still popular after all these millennia, the long-lived legacy of ceramics-as-art-objects carries on this month at the LSU Museum of Art with “Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection.”