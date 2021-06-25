Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Man steals yacht in New York, sails to Vermont, police say

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrnXW_0afCuASo00

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A man stole a nearly $1 million yacht from its slip in upstate New York and sailed it to a Vermont state park, investigators said.

Authorities said Robert Morris took a 48-foot Jeanneau Prestige 500 yacht named “Volans” from the Safe Harbor Gaines Marina in Rouses Point, New York, and navigated it across Lake Champlain to Vermont, WCAX reported.

Morris, 56, was at sea two days before the vessel was recovered at Burton Island State Park. Authorities said they found five other sets of boat keys on the yacht, which were missing from the marina.

Morris was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny, operating without the owner’s consent and possession of stolen property, WCAX reported.

The yacht is owned by Ron McCarthy, a Montreal resident who keeps the ship at the upstate New York slip.

At his arraignment Wednesday, Morris said he was water testing the boat after making mechanical repairs to it, WCAX reported. He also said McCarthy had given him permission to use it and was taking the boat to him in Montreal. McCarthy said this was not true. The boat was also found heading south, not north, where McCarthy lives.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rouses Point, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Rouses Point, NY
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sails#Yacht#Police#Wcax#Channel 3 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
WDBO

Search at collapse site revives memories of past tragedies

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — The mangled concrete and twisted rebar from the collapsed high-rise near Miami triggered flashbacks for retired Oklahoma City Fire Chief Greg Marrs, who spent weeks with his crew digging through the rubble of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in 1995. From afar, Marrs empathized...
AccidentsPosted by
WDBO

Austria: 13 injured after car plows into market crowd

BERLIN — (AP) — A car plowed into a crowd at a Sunday market in the Austrian town of St. Florian, injuring 13 people — at least three of them seriously, police said. It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle had crashed into the stall, said Clemens Lehner, a spokesman for Upper Austria police. The 87-year-old driver was among the injured.
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

7 African penguins die at Florida aquarium, authorities say they may never know why

(TAMPA BAY, Fla.) — Seven penguins have suddenly died at a Florida aquarium and authorities, so far, have been unable to figure out the cause. The Florida Aquarium in Tampa Bay announced the seven mysterious deaths in a social media post on Thursday, July 8, saying they will “leave no stone unturned in our efforts to understand the tragic course of events,” but admitting that the cause of death to the seven African Penguins may never be known.
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection polices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Across Florida, people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state’s 1,350 miles of coastline wonder if the building collapse in Surfside could happen to their home as state and local officials discuss what they can do to make sure it doesn't. Although...
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Mayor: 90 deaths confirmed in Florida condominium collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Authorities are making progress in identifying the victims of the deadly building collapse in Florida last month. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed. Among them are 71 bodies that have been identified. Their next of kin has been notified. Some 31 people remain listed as missing. Levine Cava also said that the unrelenting search amid the rubble has resulted in the recovery of over 14 million pounds of concrete and debris.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
WDBO

Buffalo mayoral candidate says hardship prepared her for job

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — If a majority of voters, along with the four-term incumbent, mostly ignored political newcomer India Walton’s campaign for mayor during the Democratic primary, they’re paying attention now. After upsetting Byron Brown in the June race, a victory in November would put a self-described democratic socialist...
Idaho StatePosted by
WDBO

Kentucky couple die on celebratory Idaho fishing trip

A Kentucky couple died Saturday in Idaho during a fishing trip to celebrate their wedding anniversary. John and Vickie Fourshee were fly fishing around 9 a.m. in the Moyie River near the Twin Rivers Campground, the Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press reported. The couple was trying to cross the Moyie River...
Arizona StatePosted by
WDBO

Arizona man accused of plowing truck into cyclists indicted

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — (AP) — A man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a race has been indicted on aggravated assault and other charges. Shawn Michael Chock, 36, was indicted earlier this week on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy