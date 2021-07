Michelle Darpel directs the Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patrol. Its volunteers look for signs of turtle nesting along the panhandle beach. Darpel says volunteers have only found three nests so far, a low number compared to the 15 to 20 nests her group usually finds per season. Nevertheless, she's hoping more turtles will come, especially now that the nesting season for Alligator Point is at its peak.