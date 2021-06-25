Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

All of the Best Styles to Rock for Your 4th of July Bash

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago
Shinesty

We truly can’t believe that the 4th of July is already upon Us! Where has the time gone? Don’t stress — if you don’t know what to wear for an upcoming barbecue or bash, we’ve got you covered!

Shinesty has so many fun options available right now that radiate classic Americana, plus a few that are more unique and eye-catching! These fashion picks are also available for overnight shipping, so if it’s coming down to the wire, you can get your order delivered in as little as a day. Seriously! Keep scrolling to check out our absolute favorite looks for you to shop!

This Budweiser One-Piece

This Bud’s on You Budweiser One Piece Swimsuit Shinesty

Is there anything more American than an ice cold bottle of Budweiser? It’s the country’s most iconic beer brand! If you’re not into rocking a typical flag look, this bathing suit is an amazing option!

Get the This Bud’s on You Budweiser One Piece Swimsuit for $70, available from Shinesty!

This Classic Flag One-Piece

The American Flag One Piece Swimsuit Shinesty

You can’t go wrong with the timeless flag design on this swimsuit. It’s an item that you can break out year after year for any summer event!

This Funky Flag Jumpsuit

The Screamin Eagles Women’s Unisex American Flag Overalls Shinesty

This jumpsuit was built for fun. Throwing it on will immediately put you in a festive mood, and it’s also a major conversation starter!

Get The Screamin Eagles Women’s Unisex American Flag Overalls for $80, available from Shinesty!

This Adorable Flag Mini Dress

The National Anthem American Flag Strappy Dress Shinesty

Anyone who loves wearing dresses is bound to be into this one for the 4th of July. It has a flattering silhouette and we love the simplicity of its flag design!

These Casual Overalls

The Yosemites Ladies Unisex American Flag Overalls Shinesty

There are many standard 4th of July looks out there, but these overalls are beyond unique! It incorporates elements of the American flag in such a modern way.

Get The Yosemites Ladies Unisex American Flag Overalls for $80, available from Shinesty!

This Dressy Jumpsuit

The Old Kentucky Home Derby Jumpsuit Shinesty

When we saw this jumpsuit, we knew it was a major! It’s an elegant option for a fancy 4th of July celebration, and you can wear it throughout the summer with white Birkenstocks or wedges.

This Button-Down Shirt

The Frequent Flyer Women’s USA Hawaiian Shinesty

Printed shirts are a quintessential summer staple, so we were thrilled to find one that’s specifically themed for the 4th of July!

Looking for more? Check out all of the great 4th of July fashion picks and shop all of the women’s clothing available from Shinesty!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

