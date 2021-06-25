Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NY

Black bear escapes from northern New York wildlife refuge

By Jake Cookson
mynbc5.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.Y. — The search for a black bear that escaped its enclosure at a northern New York wildlife refuge continues Friday, more than a day after it began. Staff at the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge said the bear, named Ahote, dug out of her enclosure Thursday morning. The agency said it has notified the state's Department of Environmental Conservation about the escape and will remain closed to the public until at least the weekend as it works to confirm the bear's whereabouts.

www.mynbc5.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NY
City
New York City, NY
Wilmington, NY
Pets & Animals
Wilmington, NY
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Refuge#Wildlife Conservation#Black Bear#The Refuge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
Surfside, FLPosted by
CNN

Death toll rises to 90 in Surfside condo collapse

(CNN) — The death toll in the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, rose to 90 on Sunday, officials said in a news conference. Seventy-one of the victims have been identified and their next of kin have been notified, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. There are now 217 people...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official. The...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden signs sweeping order to bolster US competition, target big business

President Biden on Friday signed a far-reaching executive order to end anti-competitive practices, calling the lack of competition in the U.S. economy a “major problem.”. “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open, fair competition. That means that if your companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game,” Biden said at the White House.
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

In photos: Richard Branson's historic space flight

Richard Branson, through his company Virgin Galactic, is set to become the first billionaire to travel to space aboard a spacecraft he helped fund. It's happening nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, is scheduled to make his own spaceflight. Since the early 2000s, Branson and Bezos have...

Comments / 1

Community Policy