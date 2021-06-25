Black bear escapes from northern New York wildlife refuge

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — The search for a black bear that escaped its enclosure at a northern New York wildlife refuge continues Friday, more than a day after it began. Staff at the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge said the bear, named Ahote, dug out of her enclosure Thursday morning. The agency said it has notified the state's Department of Environmental Conservation about the escape and will remain closed to the public until at least the weekend as it works to confirm the bear's whereabouts.