CHICAGO — It’s been a long, informative week-plus at the draft combine, with all 30 NBA teams and the vast majority of draftable prospects in attendance in some capacity. In a year where top decision-makers and front offices at large had limited in-person access to evaluate talent, the combine proved to be a more valuable juncture than usual to get a feel for players in person. Naturally, a lot has changed for a lot of players when it comes to their standing within the draft class, and with the NCAA’s July 7 withdrawal deadline approaching, some big decisions are on tap for a wide range of prospects.