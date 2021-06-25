Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Will GOP voter suppression actually work? Chat with Jennifer Rubin.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumnist Jennifer Rubin is online every Friday for a live discussion where she’ll interact with readers, discuss her columns and answer questions on the news of the week. Read the transcript of the chat below. Read Jennifer Rubin’s columns and past live chats here.

www.washingtonpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Rubin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Chat#Chats#Voter Suppression#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Democrats pledge to stop GOP's voter suppression law

The fight over voting rights between Republicans and Democrats in Texas continues with the Democrats pledging to do whatever is necessary to stop the GOP from passing new measures to block access to the ballot box. We discuss with Eugene Robinson and Matthew Dowd.
POTUSMSNBC

Harris Co. Judge: GOP is ‘trying to create fear’ to suppress voting

Judge Lina Hidalgo says GOP are manufacturing a myth about widespread voter fraud and passing laws that threaten democracy in support of Trump’s big lie: “The situation is dire. We need support from the federal level.” Texas State Rep. Armando Martinez adds the Texas GOP suppression session to push voter restrictions is “unconscionable” and the governor is ignoring “the fundamental needs of Texas” to go after a “political ploy.”
Presidential ElectionMartinsville Bulletin

GOP wants to restrict voters' cheating

Tom Perriello was elected 5th Congressional District delegate in 2008. He defeated six-term Republican incumbent Virgil Goode Jr. Initially it appeared Goode had won the election. However, an election official found uncounted ballots in the trunk of his car. This occurred in Charlottesville, which just happened to be Perriello’s home town. When those ballots were counted, Perriello won by 727 votes.
Lawabovethelaw.com

Free July Course: Voting Rights Litigation Today: Strategies for Moving from Voter Suppression to Election Protection

Above the Law readers are offered 1 free CLE course each month, thanks to Lawline. Across the country, and especially in the Deep South, a concerted assault on voting rights is taking place. Since the Supreme Court struck down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – one of the most successful pieces of civil rights legislation designed to increase voter registration, turnout, and fair electoral schemes – we have seen a proliferation of policies that do just the opposite. Georgia and Florida have passed severe voter restrictions following the historic 2020 elections, Alabama has enacted onerous photo ID requirements, counties continue to close polling places at an alarming rate, and state legislators in general are erecting burdensome voter eligibility requirements.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

GOP candidate says he hides his abortion positions from voters

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican Party's gubernatorial candidate in Virginia this year, sat down with the Washington Post in late May to talk about his candidacy. Asked how he might change state laws on guns and abortion, Youngkin "repeatedly evaded the topics." A month later, the Post's editorial board pressed the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
POTUSWashington Post

The White House gets the Hunter Biden ethical challenge exactly wrong

There is a long tradition of presidential relatives posing ethical challenges, but there’s never been one quite like this: Hunter Biden, son of the president, has taken up art and is about to exhibit and, he hopes, sell his artwork for some eye-popping prices. Why is that a challenge? The...
Boston, MAcapecoddaily.com

State GOP Chair Proposes Ballot Question Requiring Voter IDs

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Republicans are hoping to persuade enough voters to back a change in state law that would require residents to produce an ID to vote. The push for a proposed ballot question is being led by state Republican Party Chair Jim Lyons. The effort is in the early stages. Lyons didn’t offer… .
POTUSUS News and World Report

QAnon Has Receded From Social Media -- but It's Just Hiding

On the face of it, you might think that the QAnon conspiracy has largely disappeared from big social media sites. But that's not quite the case. True, you're much less likely to find popular QAnon catchphrases like “great awakening," “the storm” or “trust the plan" on Facebook these days. Facebook and Twitter have removed tens of thousands of accounts dedicated to the baseless conspiracy theory, which depicts former President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a secret battle against a sect of devil-worshipping pedophiles who dominate Hollywood, big business, the media and government.

Comments / 0

Community Policy