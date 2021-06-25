A Look at Blackberry Farm’s Sweeping Expansion Into Home Design

I follow a billion designers and love so many things about so many of them. Some create spaces that I want to live in (practical and beautiful but more quiet), and some create spaces I want to stay for the weekend and stare at every detail. Today I’m sharing the latter, the “thumbstoppers”, that are inspiring the design of the farmhouse – HARD. I’m often full of reverence for how these designers are able to still do something so fresh, in the traditional home space. Now often these spaces just aren’t practical for a young family or maybe my brain can’t handle the amount of color, pattern to live in on an everyday basis. Or maybe we’d never be able to afford one thing in the room anyway BUT they are design greats that I’m getting so inspired by and studying hard for this shaker meets victorian farmhouse. Let’s give some respect and break down why they are so genius…. here we go.