Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

A Look at Blackberry Farm’s Sweeping Expansion Into Home Design

By Libby Callawa y
cntraveler.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who still thinks that the words Appalachia and luxury are mutually exclusive has never been to Blackberry Farm. , a town of approximately 350 near the entrance of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Blackberry is one of the South’s most highly regarded luxury resorts. Its reputation stems from the well-appointed English country–style accommodations, immaculate service, and an award-winning culinary program—the Farm has 15 James Beard Award nominations and three wins. As a concept, the property is widely respected for its deep commitment to community, sustainability, and beauty.

www.cntraveler.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Design#Interior Design#Real Property#English#Bealls#Appalachian#Blackberry Farm Design#Blackberry Real Estate
Related
Interior DesignEmily Henderson

The Design Risk-Takers I Deep Dive Into When I’m Looking For Inspiration And New Ideas

I follow a billion designers and love so many things about so many of them. Some create spaces that I want to live in (practical and beautiful but more quiet), and some create spaces I want to stay for the weekend and stare at every detail. Today I’m sharing the latter, the “thumbstoppers”, that are inspiring the design of the farmhouse – HARD. I’m often full of reverence for how these designers are able to still do something so fresh, in the traditional home space. Now often these spaces just aren’t practical for a young family or maybe my brain can’t handle the amount of color, pattern to live in on an everyday basis. Or maybe we’d never be able to afford one thing in the room anyway BUT they are design greats that I’m getting so inspired by and studying hard for this shaker meets victorian farmhouse. Let’s give some respect and break down why they are so genius…. here we go.
Interior DesignTODAY.com

19 best home scents in 2021, according to designers

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Studies have shown that...
Interior DesignFood52

Need Design Inspo? These 5 Services Will Help Reimagine Your Space

Rent Like You Mean It is a series all about giving our rental spaces a new lease. We’ve rounded up a whole host of refreshing spruce-ups (and cover-ups), impactful DIYs (plus how to get them back to square one when you leave), and peeks at real-life rental transformations. Because a lease should never stop you from having a space that feels like yours—even if it’s only for a year.
HGTV

Bicoastal Designer Leah Alexander Shares Her Design Secrets

With 10 years under her design belt, interior designer Leah Alexander has created an interior design business built upon providing her clients with a “larger-than-life” lifestyle, filled with colorful aesthetics that are aligned with their own personal beauty standards. Leah's “Beauty Is Abundant” is a lifestyle blog and business that...
Interior DesignPosted by
Forbes

Skip The Seashells: Here’s How To Design A Sophisticated Coastal Chic Home

Coastal design has always been in style, but as the pandemic comes to a close, it is becoming more popular again. This is because homeowners are seeking an open and airy vibe that feels more vacation-like, even if they’re landlocked. “Coastal design has been around for centuries, largely because it was the manner in which people decorated their waterfront or seaside homes. This design aesthetic began very much as a product of the environment you’re in when in a beach or lake house,” Amy Leferink of Interior Impressions tells me. “Over time this look has evolved to be less literal, and more an overall interpretation subject to the designer or homeowner and how they choose to bring the outside in, regardless of the home being situated in a coastal location. It is meant to evoke a feeling of being near the water— bringing the relaxation, ease, and casual vibe of waterside living to everyday life.”
Posted by
Domino

How a Designer Instantly Gave This Home’s White Shaker Kitchen Personality

For most first-time homeowners, happiness comes in the form of a functioning water heater and a leak-free roof. But for designer Regan Baker’s latest client, a professor of urban planning based in San Francisco, happiness was a bright yellow spiral staircase. “She really wanted a cheerful feel with this space, especially during COVID,” says Baker.
Little Rock, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

A Modern Home on the Farm

Stephanie Newcomb, one of Little Rock’s premier fitness trainers, is also known for her gym located inside a horse barn. What started as a small workout area in the former jockey quarters quickly expanded to a full-size gym right among the retired stables. Located on the outskirts of Little Rock, the barn sits on a picturesque farm with rolling hills and pastures. Newcomb and husband Brad say they always knew it would be the perfect location to build their dream home one day.
Brooklyn, NYcityrealty.com

Looking to the Future: Design trends of the 2020s

At the beginning of a new decade, it is natural to wonder what trends and phenomena we will see in days to come, and how issues like climate change and sustainability will affect building design. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic affected everything from where people choose to live to what they need and want in their homes. Throughout New York, forward-thinking architects and up-and-coming designers alike are putting new ideas into action and incorporating the lessons of recent years into their buildings. We gathered some of the most meaningful trends and innovative designs available throughout New York.
San Diego, CApresidiosentinel.com

Professional Interior Designers Offer In-Home Design Consultations

Is your home looking tired, dated, cluttered or unappealing? The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) San Diego Chapter has a solution. During the month of July and August members of the prestigious organization will conduct in-home design consultations during the ASID “Summer Spruce Up” fundraiser. The affordable fee of $89 per hour (minimum one hour/maximum two hours) is a donation to the ASID chapter; the designer volunteers his/her time.
bocamag.com

The Face of Interior Design and Home Remodeling

NANCE ARCÉ, AKBD, CAPS Naturally Creative, Inc. Nance Arcé is grateful that since graduating from FSU with a bachelor’s degree in interior design, her 46-year career has been dedicated solely to her craft. She considers it a privilege to be able to do what she loves for a living while sharing her “Naturally Creative” gift with others.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Opulent Industrial Dining Room Interior Designs You Will Enjoy

For some, it is the kitchen that is the center of the home while for others, the dining room is considered to be the true heart of the home as that is where the entire family usually gets together at least once every day. Regardless of your stance on the kitchen-dining room debate, you will probably agree that a decent dining room makes for a much more comfortable and intriguing dinner with friends or family.
Brooklyn, NYDezeen

Space4Architecture adds skylight staircase to minimal Brooklyn townhouse

New York studio Space4Architecture has brought natural light into a townhouse in Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens neighbourhood by adding a staircase topped with a skylight. Called Verandah Place Townhouse, the Brooklyn home is a late 1800s carriage house – an outbuilding originally built for horse-drawn carriages. Space4Architecture was tasked with transforming...
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

These Vladimir Kagan Reissues Show a Different Side of the Renowned Furniture Designer’s Ouevre

The Biscuit sofa (1980s) and Branch coffee table (1960s) Vladimir Kagan is primarily known for his big curvy sofas. However, the renowned furniture designer’s work, which spans a whopping seven decades, is more than just a series of increasingly twisty seats. His former apprentice, Chris Eitel, now the Vladimir Kagan Design Group’s director of design, is showing another side of the late visionary’s story with a new collection of reissues for furniture supplier Holly Hunt.
cowboysindians.com

Westward Expansion: Laura Umansky’s Design Firm

Founded in Houston in 2006, Laura Umansky’s eponymous design firm celebrates 15 years in business with a newly opened second studio in Aspen, Colorado. When one of Laura Umansky’s Houston clients purchased a vacation home on the Roaring Fork River in 2014 and hired her to handle the interior design, Umansky fell fast and hard for everything the Aspen area had to offer. She was so enamored, in fact, that by the end of that summer, she and her husband had bought a house there, kicking off their six-year stint as part-time Texans and part-time Coloradans. Last fall, though, the couple decided to make their move permanent, with Umansky opening an Aspen outpost of her Laura U Design Collective (laurauinteriordesign.com).
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Bolts Towards Bear-watching Group

Grizzly bears are fast. Very fast. Just look at this large bear patrolling his favorite watering hole in Katmai National Park and Preserve. He's placidly padding around one minute, and a split second later he's charging along the water towards the person holding the camera at twenty miles an hour. Just looking at the footage is enough to raise the hair on your neck.
Las Vegas, NVbudgettravel.com

Travel Deals Las Vegas - 4 Star and 5 Star Resorts starting at $83 and $119 a night!!

Although Las Vegas might be thought of as a partier’s paradise, it is also a destination with natural scenic beauty, like the red rock formations that overlook the 5-star namesake Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa. The glitz of the Strip is a quick 20-minute drive away, but removed enough that you can stay in this quieter area without ever venturing there, if that's the objective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy