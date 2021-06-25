A Look at Blackberry Farm’s Sweeping Expansion Into Home Design
Anyone who still thinks that the words Appalachia and luxury are mutually exclusive has never been to Blackberry Farm. , a town of approximately 350 near the entrance of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Blackberry is one of the South’s most highly regarded luxury resorts. Its reputation stems from the well-appointed English country–style accommodations, immaculate service, and an award-winning culinary program—the Farm has 15 James Beard Award nominations and three wins. As a concept, the property is widely respected for its deep commitment to community, sustainability, and beauty.www.cntraveler.com