While Jaeger LeCoultre often utilizes their famed Reverso range to flex their horological chops by fitting breathtakingly complicated movements into the iconic and extremely thin pivoting case, the original Reverso design was a bit more utilitarian. That is, if the word utilitarian can ever truly apply to the polo-playing British military officers the watch was originally designed for. They wanted a handsome Swiss timepiece that could also be protected from the strike of a wayward mallet, hence the reversible case, which allows it to be worn with the dial pressed up against the wrist, leaving the caseback exposed.