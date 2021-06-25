Cancel
TV Series

With “The Good Brother,” Lisey’s Story offers the best of both Stephen King’s horror and melodrama

By Juan Barquin
A.V. Club
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it opens with an arguably unnecessary sequence between Jim Dooley and Professor Dashmiel—the same kind of psychopathic fandom babble we’ve heard before—the rest of Lisey’s Story’s fifth episode is a marvel. After the fake-out of the opening, the episode becomes primarily focused on one moment in the lives of its characters: Lisey being told the story of how Scott’s brother Paul was killed by his father. Reducing it to just an expansion of scenes between the couple that we’ve already been introduced to in past episodes would be unfair though, as it’s as interesting to watch as its own story in addition to as a part of a grander narrative.

