With “The Good Brother,” Lisey’s Story offers the best of both Stephen King’s horror and melodrama

As I noted a few weeks ago in my column about David Cronenberg's The Dead Zone, the end of the 1970s was a difficult time for Stephen King. The author experienced a good deal of strife in the writing and release of The Stand, including more than a little head-butting with his publishers at Doubleday, and it created some issues for him creatively. The Dead Zone was not a book that flowed out of him, and to help himself get around the jam he worked on other projects. Two of them, Welcome To Clearwater and The Corner, were ultimately abandoned, but another book he started at that time was Firestarter. It too had its trials and tribulations, the standout being King's questioning of whether or not he was just rewriting Carrie, but he persisted, and when he came back to it after publishing The Dead Zone he recognized it as being not only being different from the story of Carrie White, but better.