Nicole Kidman Drops Steamy PDA Pic Celebrating Anniversary With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman just dropped a very steamy picture with her husband Keith Urban. The photo gets very up close and personal, showcasing Keith Urban licking Kidman’s neck. The two have been married for 15 years.

“Happy Anniversary baby!” she wrote.

“Well no one could ever say that these two aren’t crazy about each other. That’s for sure,” one person commented. “Good Lord you’re a lucky woman!!” another person said.

Together they have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Nicole also has two children that she adopted during her previous relationship with ex Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella.

In an interview with People, Kidman said that she and Urban fell for each other fast.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she said. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’

Now, the two both have wildly successful careers. With Nicole Kidman being a highly credited actress and Urban releasing multiple hit songs, the two are quite the pair.

Nicole Kidman to Star as Lucille Ball in Upcoming Aaron Sorkin Film

Nicole Kidman is set to take on one of her most challenging roles yet as Lucille Ball in the upcoming film Being The Ricardos. Working with director Aaron Sorkin and co-starring alongside Javier Bardem, Kidman gets to work with incredibly talented creatives this time around.

The film will follow a week in the lives of Lucille Ball and her husband and I Love Lucy co-star, Desi Arnaz. While Ball and Arnaz played the perfect couple on TV, they were far from perfect behind the scenes. Their relationship was reportedly quite tumultuous.

Being the Ricardos won’t just follow any week, but a week behind the scenes of I Love Lucy where a “bombshell” secret threatens to destroy the couple’s careers.

In a Variety actors-on-actors interview with Chris Rock, Kidman admitted that she feels very intimidated by the role.

“[Lucille Ball] is just one of the most talented people to ever roam the earth,” Chris Rock said. Kidman agreed.

“I am way out of my comfort zone right now, Chris! I’m free-falling,” Kidman said.

Some were worried about the casting choice of Kidman because she’s never played too many comedic roles, but Being the Ricardos isn’t actually about Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.

“The strange thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks we’re remaking the “I Love Lucy” show,” Kidman said. “And it’s so not that. It’s about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage. It’s very deep, actually.”

Thankfully after a stressful day at work, Kidman has Urban to turn to. On top of Being the Ricardos, Kidman is also working on other projects such as The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers.