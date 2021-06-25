Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Outsider.com

Nicole Kidman Drops Steamy PDA Pic Celebrating Anniversary With Keith Urban

By Anna Dunn
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406UzX_0afCtIYp00

Nicole Kidman just dropped a very steamy picture with her husband Keith Urban. The photo gets very up close and personal, showcasing Keith Urban licking Kidman’s neck. The two have been married for 15 years.

“Happy Anniversary baby!” she wrote.

“Well no one could ever say that these two aren’t crazy about each other. That’s for sure,” one person commented. “Good Lord you’re a lucky woman!!” another person said.

Together they have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Nicole also has two children that she adopted during her previous relationship with ex Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella.

In an interview with People, Kidman said that she and Urban fell for each other fast.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she said. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’

Now, the two both have wildly successful careers. With Nicole Kidman being a highly credited actress and Urban releasing multiple hit songs, the two are quite the pair.

Nicole Kidman to Star as Lucille Ball in Upcoming Aaron Sorkin Film

Nicole Kidman is set to take on one of her most challenging roles yet as Lucille Ball in the upcoming film Being The Ricardos. Working with director Aaron Sorkin and co-starring alongside Javier Bardem, Kidman gets to work with incredibly talented creatives this time around.

The film will follow a week in the lives of Lucille Ball and her husband and I Love Lucy co-star, Desi Arnaz. While Ball and Arnaz played the perfect couple on TV, they were far from perfect behind the scenes. Their relationship was reportedly quite tumultuous.

Being the Ricardos won’t just follow any week, but a week behind the scenes of I Love Lucy where a “bombshell” secret threatens to destroy the couple’s careers.

In a Variety actors-on-actors interview with Chris Rock, Kidman admitted that she feels very intimidated by the role.

“[Lucille Ball] is just one of the most talented people to ever roam the earth,” Chris Rock said. Kidman agreed.

“I am way out of my comfort zone right now, Chris! I’m free-falling,” Kidman said.

Some were worried about the casting choice of Kidman because she’s never played too many comedic roles, but Being the Ricardos isn’t actually about Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.

“The strange thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks we’re remaking the “I Love Lucy” show,” Kidman said. “And it’s so not that. It’s about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage. It’s very deep, actually.”

Thankfully after a stressful day at work, Kidman has Urban to turn to. On top of Being the Ricardos, Kidman is also working on other projects such as The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Pda#Celebrities#Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston’s Daughter Said He Never Helped Her Get a Role on the Show: ‘I Couldn’t Even Get a Callback’

You would think that having a “Law & Order” legend like Sam Waterston in your corner would help you land a role on the show. But that’s not necessarily the case. This was proven during an interview with Waterston’s daughter, Katherine. Katherine Waterston joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in 2017 to talk about her new movie. While there, Waterston revealed that she did not get her start on “Law & Order”. In fact, she had tried several times before giving up and moving on to other auditions.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Golden Girls’ Actor Chick Vennera Dies: See Touching Tributes From Fans

Fans remember “Golden Girls” actor Chick Vennera with an outpouring of support. The actor passed away on Thursday, July 8th. Vennera was 74-years-old. Several fa. Deadline first reported Vennera’s death, but details later emerged on how the star passed. Vennera’s daughter Nicky confirmed that her father had been battling cancer for some time. Vennera, who retired from acting in the mid-2000s, kept his cancer battle from the public. Nicky says her father passed away in his Burbank, California home.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Nicole Kidman Shows Off Natural Hair In ‘Celebratory’ Photo With Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman recently showed off her natural hair in a new celebratory photo with her husband Keith Urban. She was celebrating Father’s Day in addition to her own birthday! She posted a never-before-seen photo of herself and Urban embracing one another outside in a field. “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures out there. My love to these two fathers in particular,” she writes in the caption.
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's sister Antonia poses with lookalike daughter in rare picture

Nicole Kidman's sister Antonia is in a celebratory mood, after her daughter, Lucia Hawley graduated from the University of Sydney. The journalist uploaded a picture of herself standing with her husband, Craig Marran, and her daughter to make the announcement. All three flashed huge smiles at the camera, as Lucia...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Closer Weekly

Family Is Everything to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban! See Their Rare Photos With Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s two kids mean everything to them, which is why fans don’t see too many photos of their daughters, Sunday and Faith, on social media. Although the Big Little Lies star and the country crooner are extremely private when it comes to their personal lives, every now and then they’ll give a look inside their roles as parents.
Posted by
The Boot

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Most Adorable Moments [PICTURES]

What happens when a country music idol from Australia meets an Academy Awards-winning actress from Australia? For Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, it was love at first sight!. A whirlwind romance for the books began when Urban met Kidman at an Australian-focused event in 2005. By the end of 2006, they were married. Now together for a decade and a half, the country music star and his equally talented wife have been through plenty of life's highs and lows together: From Urban's past struggles with drug abuse, the death of Urban's father in 2015 and Kidman's father's death in 2014, to the birth of their two daughters, Sunday Rose (in 2008) and Faith Margaret (in 2010), Urban and Kidman have leaned on and supported each other.
UEFAHollywood Life

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise’s Kids, Connor & Isabella, Both Post Rare Selfies On The Same Day

Connor and Isabella Cruise were cheering on their favorite hockey and soccer teams in the Stanley Cup and UEFA Euro Championship in both selfies. Tom Cruise, 59, and Nicole Kidman’s, 54, son Connor, 26, and daughter Isabella, 28, both posted rare selfies on their Instagram stories on Wednesday July 7. Both of the actors’ children are usually very private, but they both posted the photos as they cheered on for different sporting events (soccer and hockey). Neither of the Cruise children were let down as both of their teams won!
Posted by
E! News

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Enjoys Night With Family at 2021 Stanley Cup Final

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Posts Rare Selfie!. Connor Cruise is sliding a few surprises to his followers. Although he doesn't frequently post many selfies to social media, the 26-year-old Florida-based son of former couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 7 to share a photo of himself in attendance at Tampa's Amalie Arena. He was on hand as the hometown Tampa Bay Lightning won the NHL's coveted Stanley Cup for the second straight season.
The Mountaineer

It took him FOUR MONTHS to call! Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s love story

The ‘Moulin Rouge!’ actress turned 54 on June 20, 2021. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman first met in 2005 at an event and still disagree on whether it was love at first sight, but over almost 15 years of marriage the A-List Aussie couple have shown us why they are the perfect match – despite the challenges they have faced.
wbwn.com

Keith Urban Shares the Best Parts of Being a Dad

Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. The country music singer-songwriter shares what he feels are the best parts of being a dad. “The first thing is just having someone call you dad. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! I’m her dad! That’s...
Derrick

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman: 'Notting Hill,' Lucy and that killer series, 'The Undoing'

Hugh Grant is looking at Nicole Kidman, and something about her seems different, but he can't quite put his finger on it. "Are you still playing Lucille Ball?" he asks. She's in Nashville, Tennessee; he's in London. We're sharing a screen and a little time together, and Grant is peering into the camera. "Since the last time I spoke to you, a few weeks ago, you look a bit like her. Even your outfit is a bit Lucille." This is absolutely not true and Kidman, who just finished shooting Aaron Sorkin's movie, "Being the Ricardos," about the relationship between Ball and husband Desi Arnaz, blushes. "It's so weird that you say that, Hugh. Why do you say that?"

Comments / 0

Community Policy