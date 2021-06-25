Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Gomer Pyle, USMC’ Star Jim Nabors Briefly Starred Alongside Courtney Cox in Failed Sitcom

By Josh Lanier
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOPWQ_0afCtHg600

Long before Courtney Cox was a Friend and long after Jim Nabors was a Marine, they teamed up for a failed NBC pilot called Sylvan’s Paradise.

The show revolved around a Hawaiian resort and the oddballs that inhabited it. Nabors plays the titular Sylvan Sprayberry, a goofy but good-hearted hotel bell captain. Cox plays Lucy, Nabor’s niece in the show, who also works at the hotel, according to MeTV.

The show only aired a single episode on August 2, 1986. The pilot performed well in the ratings. It retained nearly all of the viewers from the episode of The Golden Girls that aired before it. The show scored a 15.3 in viewership, only a small dip from 16.3 from its lead-in, The Washington Post said at the time. But despite its good performance, NBC bailed on the project.

In an interesting twist of fate, Brent Spiner played the mean, taciturn hotel manager. Spiner may not be a household name, but his character that debuted a year later is. Spiner starred as Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation. But had NBC picked up Sylvan’s Paradise, it’s unlikely Spiner could have also played the iconic role on the futuristic sci-fi behemoth that aired on CBS.

It seems the show was trying to capitalize on the Hawaii crazy of the late 1970s and 1980s. Several major shows were set there including Magnum, P.I., Hawaii Five-O, and Fantasy Island to name a few.

Some clips of the show have leaked online. But NBC has most likely hidden the full video in a basement somewhere.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3hBOOH9WZY

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: COURTENEY COX EN “SYLVAN IN PARADISE” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3hBOOH9WZY)

Fans Booed Griffith at Show Because of Jim Nabors

It’s hard to believe, but Andy Griffith once told the story about how fans booed him during a tour with Don Knots and Jim Nabors. The three were on a tour stop in Lake Tahoe.

In a 1996 interview with “Ralph Emery on the Record,” Griffith explained that they would go out each night with a basic routine. He’d come out first and do stand-up, they’d work in sketches into the act, and Nabors would sing. Each night, he’d set Nabors up to showcase his beautiful singing voice.

“Nobody knew (Jim Nabors) could sing. He was just new on the Griffith Show. And he came out in the gas station outfit, with the ball cap and the rag in his pocket, and the pencils… And I said, ‘Well, Gomer, now that you’re here, what would you like to do?’ He said, ‘I don’t know,’” Andy Griffith said.

Nabors hemmed and hawed until finally saying he’d sing a song from an opera. It scored big laughs until he began to sing.

That’s when Griffith knew he was in trouble because he could sense the electricity in the room. Nabors was such a good singer that the audience forgot about the star of the show entirely. And when Nabors left the stage, the audience booed Griffith in the hopes of getting more Gomer.

“He just had gotten in the business, and I’d come back out on stage and they booed me every show,” Griffith said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Spiner
Person
Brent Spiner
Person
Jim Nabors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Sitcom#Marine#Nbc#Hawaiian#Metv#The Washington Post#Cbs#Magnum#P I#Javascript#Courteney Cox En
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’: Don Rickles Guest-Starred as a Conniving Criminal in Season 3

Comedian Don Rickles found himself far, far away from Las Vegas as he made an appearance during the third season of “Gilligan’s Island.”. Rickles, the master of put-down humor, was taking on sitcom roles even while playing nightclubs in the 1960s. In an episode called “The Kidnapper,” he played Norbett Wiley, a conniving criminal. Wiley holds the three female castaways Ginger [Tina Louise], Mary Ann [Dawn Wells], and Mrs. Howell [Natalie Schafer] hostage.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Howard Morris Described Lucille Ball as a ‘Doll’ on ‘The Lucy Show’ Episode He Appeared On

Howard Morris was already a comedy star with “The Andy Griffith Show” on his list. He also found himself appearing on “The Lucy Show.”. Morris, who died on May 21, 2005, at 85 years old, talked about playing opposite Lucille Ball on her follow-up sitcom to “I Love Lucy.” He was interviewed a few years before his death by the Archive of American Television.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Gomer Pyle Actor Jim Nabors Starred on ‘The Love Boat’ in Three Episodes

Jim Nabors played Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” but also appeared in three episodes of the ABC hit show “The Love Boat.”. Nabors, who also starred in “The Andy Griffith Show” spinoff “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.,” showed up in the first season’s fifth episode of “The Love Boat.” He played Robert Tanner, a passenger who loved to talk it up. But some passengers believe he might just be a jewel thief. Nabors’ segment was titled “Mr. Popularity” and originally aired on Oct. 22, 1977.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Griffith Told Don Knotts He Was ‘Awful’ on ‘Three’s Company’

Put down “The Andy Griffith Show” star Andy Griffith as not a fan of Don Knotts’ work on the ABC sitcom “Three’s Company.”. “I thought Don, for instance, was awful on ‘Three’s Company’,” Griffith said in an interview for the Archive of American Television. “I told him when he came into ‘Matlock.’ I said, ‘Don, bring it down, bring it down. You were on ‘Three’s Company’ too long.’ Because he was performing the same way with those big, huge takes and everything.”
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver Appeared Alongside James Arness Among Other Classic TV Stars in His First Movie

“Gunsmoke” star Dennis Weaver happened to find himself next to an actor who went on to be a co-star down the road in his first film. Weaver, who played Chester Goode on the long-running CBS western, appeared in a movie called “Horizons West” in 1952. He happened to be a Universal Pictures contract actor at the time. Weaver found himself sharing screen time with a guy named James Arness.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Why ‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Was Mistaken for His Dating Comments About Heather Locklear

“NCIS” star Mark Harmon already built up an acting resume’ dating back to the 1980s. He also was single and dating at the time, too. Harmon, who has been married to actress Pam Dawber since 1987, dated actress Cristina Raines for a few years. He then spent a little time with actress Heather Locklear, who was quite popular in the 1980s thanks to ABC’s “T.J. Hooker” and “Dynasty.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy