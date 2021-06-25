Modest Mouse's new record The Golden Casket explores new, festival-worthy territory
Modest Mouse is an indie giant—the band knows that when you finally get to see them again, it’ll be in a massive venue, or maybe even a music festival. And thankfully, its first album in six years, The Golden Casket, is concerned primarily with fun, lending itself exactly to that kind of concert-going experience. What else could you expect from a record that opens with a song called “Fuck Your Acid Trip”? (And yes, the song does actually sound like an acid trip.)www.avclub.com