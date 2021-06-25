Cancel
Rock Music

Modest Mouse's new record The Golden Casket explores new, festival-worthy territory

By Tatiana Tenreyro
A.V. Club
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModest Mouse is an indie giant—the band knows that when you finally get to see them again, it’ll be in a massive venue, or maybe even a music festival. And thankfully, its first album in six years, The Golden Casket, is concerned primarily with fun, lending itself exactly to that kind of concert-going experience. What else could you expect from a record that opens with a song called “Fuck Your Acid Trip”? (And yes, the song does actually sound like an acid trip.)

