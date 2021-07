Several community members gathered at the Zajac family farm on Moon Road in Columbus Township Tuesday morning for a day of nature walking and agricultural education. Above, Laura Ayers of the U.S. Department of Agriculture leads an activity meant to teach participants about farming, where food comes from, and the importance of buying locally. Other activities included a hike and tour of the property, visiting goats, feeding chickens, and a picnic lunch provided by Blue Zones. Julie Zajac, owner of the farm, is working with the Pennsylvania State Cooperative Extension to turn the place into a community resource focused on promoting agriculture among younger generations and teaching them how to work the land and grow their own food.