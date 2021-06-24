Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘Snoot’ the survivor: Cleft palate puppy brought to SPCA just hours old

By Jenna Hauck, Trending Now
thefreepress.ca
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chihuahua-cross puppy who was born with a cleft palate and brought into the Chilliwack SPCA when he was just hours old, is now the face of a fundraiser. Baby Snoot was taken to the Chilliwack branch of the SPCA, by the person who bred him, when he was less than 10 hours old.

www.thefreepress.ca
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Puppies#Palate#Puppy#The Chilliwack Spca#Chlo Macbeth#Covid#Animals Like Baby Snoot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Chained Dog Will Not Stop Kissing the Man Who Set Her Free

Matheus Laiola, an animal protection officer, was smothered in kisses after working to free a dog that was left chained to a wall. The four-legged friend couldn't hide her elation when Laiola came to her rescue. A video posted on Facebook captured the joy and gratitude of a dog that...
Franklin County, OH614now.com

Pandemic Pets: Puppy love at just the right time

For several weeks last September, Sarah Elfers dutifully cooked a meal of chicken and rice every night. And she never tasted any of it. That’s because the food wasn’t actually for her, but her new rescue dog, a six year-old Pekingese named Sophie she took into her home last August.
Fredericksburg, TXKSAT 12

Dalmatian in Fredericksburg just gave birth to near-record litter of 16 puppies

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – It’s not quite 101 Dalmatians, but a mama Dalmatian in Fredericksburg just gave birth to a huge litter of 16 puppies on June 24. KSAT spoke with Brittni Turner, the veterinarian who helped deliver the puppies via emergency C-section at Fredericksburg Veterinary Center, who said she’s done “a lot of emergency C-sections but never had a litter this big before.”
Petsthefreepress.ca

UPDATE: SPCA reconnect dog with her owners after Lytton fire

UPDATE: The BC SPCA has contacted Black Press with the news that the dog’s owner has been found and they will be reunited in the coming days. The BC SPCA is hoping the public can help identify the owner of a stray dog found wandering alone and frightened in the area of Lytton. The dog has no identification, but the SPCA hopes someone will recognize her so that she can be returned to her family.
Petsnews4sanantonio.com

SPCA rescues 17 dogs from Lancaster County breeder

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — More than a dozen dogs out of Lancaster are experiencing the true meaning of Independence Day this week. The SPCA says they rescued 17 dogs on June 30 after prior interactions with the breeder. The team added 1 French Bulldog, 7 adult English Bulldogs, 1 Newfoundland,...
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

PAWS looks to "empty" its shelter

PENDLETON — A German shepherd mix named Skye flopped out her tongue as Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter Vice President Shaindel Beers sung her praises. “I just think she’ll make someone a perfect friend,” she said. Noah Winter also thought Skye would make a good friend. She had been searching for...
Siskiyou County, CASiskiyou Daily

Puppy, lone survivor of litter, rescued from Lava Fire burning in Siskiyou County

A puppy named Ash is lucky to be alive after being found in the evacuation area of the Lava Fire Tuesday. Laura Finley, a Rescue Ranch volunteer and board member, said an emergency worker found him Tuesday morning as part of a litter of puppies in the Juniper Valley area. Sadly, he was the only one found alive. Finley said the other puppies likely died from either the heat or smoke.
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

4-month-old puppy Buttercup available for adoption from Pets Fur People

Buttercup is about 4 months old. She looks like a miniature yellow Lab but much smaller and more petite. Buttercup is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Buttercup would thrive as a member of an active family with children. Buttercup will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Buttercup call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Des Moines, IAcbs2iowa.com

Three-week-old puppy found in dumpster has a long road ahead to recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, July 4, Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) Animal Services Officers (ASOs) responded to assist Des Moines Police (DMPD) at an apartment complex in Des Moines, IA. Upon arrival, DMPD pulled trash out of the dumpster, looking for what sounded like a puppy crying. ARL ASOs climbed into the dumpster moving trash and spotted the female pup in the corner, under heavy trashed and lifted her to safety.
PetsTech Times

How to Survive the First 24 Hours With a new Golden Doodle Puppy

I remember the first day I left home for college. Although I was 18, I missed two things. 1) My old environment (home) Like humans, separation from loved ones and familiar environments hit dogs really hard, too. And in the case of highly emotional ones like golden doodle, separation might hit even harder.
SocietyPosted by
InspireMore

‘You can stay with us.’ Arlo was just an hour old. ‘That would be wonderful,’ I accepted.’: 2 moms come together for the love of their son in open adoption, ‘It wasn’t weird, it wasn’t awkward, it’s everlasting love’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘You can stay with us,’ she said. ‘You can stay in our room. I don’t want you to have to go home.’ The midwife had just come in and explained to me there weren’t any nesting rooms for me, the adoptive mom, to stay in overnight at the hospital, but there might be room the following night. Arlo was just over an hour old, and everyone was still on a high from his anticipated, but dramatic, entrance. I wasn’t sure what it would be like staying with Arlo’s mom in her post-partum room, but I accepted. ‘Are you sure?,’ I said. ‘If you don’t mind, that would be wonderful.’ You see, I didn’t want to leave the hospital and lay awake all night thinking about how they were all doing, wondering if Arlo was taking his first feedings well, if he was warm enough in his bassinet, how Angie was feeling. If I was allowed, I wanted to be there.
Denver, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Teen killer holds nephew’s mouth and pinches nose for ‘at least five minutes,’ hides his deceased body in closet

A Colorado teen will spend seven years in a juvenile facility for the murder of her young nephew, Jordan Vong. Jennie Bunson, now 18, was arrested in 2018 at age 16 after police found 7-year-old Jordan dead, following an intense search for the boy. On August 7, 2018, the Denver Police Department announced they found Jordan’s body inside his family’s home. A coroner pronounced the little boy deceased at the scene.
Duluth, GACBS 46

Puppy rescued after being left in hot car for nearly an hour in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman was charged after she locked her puppy in a hot car in Duluth on Monday, according to police. A Walmart employee noticed the distressed puppy in the locked car and was able to flag down a Duluth officer in the area. In a matter of minutes, Officer Howell was able to unlock the car door with a tool and save the puppy. The puppy was reported in distress from the extreme heat.

Comments / 6

Community Policy