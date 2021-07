The idea behind Keynesian economics, as purported by the late British economist John Maynard Keynes and his followers, is that when the economy is in a recession, taxes should be cut and/or government spending increased to stimulate the economy and end the recession. Tax cuts give people more money to spend. Government spending creates jobs in the sectors of the economy that receives this spending. All this spending generates further income as the money is spent and re-spent. The stimulus thus ripples through the economy creating jobs, income, and promoting economic recovery. At least, that is the idea. Reality turns out to be quite a bit different.