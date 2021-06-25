Southwest Airlines: ‘This is a prime opportunity to fulfill our Hawaii dreams’

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has a flight cancellation problem. As air travel demand has come roaring back in 2021, the low-fare airline giant has rapidly ramped up flight volumes. However, it has struggled to operate its schedule reliably in recent weeks, because of a combination of staffing shortages, an IT outage, and bad weather. If Southwest can't get its operations back on track quickly, the airline could squander the growth opportunities it has been pursuing over the past year.