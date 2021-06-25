Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Southwest Airlines: ‘This is a prime opportunity to fulfill our Hawaii dreams’

By Christina O'Connor
Posted by 
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After pausing its expansion plans for the Islands due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines has resumed ramping up its Hawaii service.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
939
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Business
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Travelnewscenter1.tv

United sees more travel rebound, adds flights to warm spots

Airlines are adding more flights as the number of travelers continues to rise. The airlines are expecting the recovery to mean more traffic this winter. United Airlines said Friday it will add nearly 150 flights this winter to warm-weather destinations in the U.S., and it’s also adding flights to beach spots in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
Industrysimpleflying.com

Frontier Airlines Turns 27 – The Airline’s History

As Frontier Airlines’ operations turned 27 this month, we thought we’d take a look at the roots of the Denver-based carrier. The company has had plenty of ups and downs over the years, but it has managed to always find a way to overcome the hurdles. Carrying the torch. There...
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Southwest Airlines to resume nonstop flight to Austin this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Southwest Airlines responded to Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope on Friday, confirming that they will resume nonstop flights between Lubbock and Austin sometime this fall. Currently, Southwest says they have maintained one flight a day from Lubbock to Las Vegas and have restored the full frequency of...
Hawaii StateSaipan Tribune

Travel updates for United Airlines’ Hawaii-bound passengers

GUAM—As the demand for summer travel begins to increase, United Airlines reminds Guam customers of the enhanced safety protocols required by the State of Hawaii and for destinations beyond the Aloha State. Justin Marion, United’s general manager of airport operations in Guam, said, “Travel and safety requirements have changed significantly...
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS 8

‘Revenge Travel’ on rise with trips increasing

SAN DIEGO — Got your bags packed and ready to go? Well you're not the only one with ‘Revenge Travel’ on the rise and more people taking to the skies. The clock was ticking for San Diegan Sandy Koenig to travel to see family in Denver before August. "Let's use...
LifestyleInternational Business Times

Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations Mount As Summer Begins

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has a flight cancellation problem. As air travel demand has come roaring back in 2021, the low-fare airline giant has rapidly ramped up flight volumes. However, it has struggled to operate its schedule reliably in recent weeks, because of a combination of staffing shortages, an IT outage, and bad weather. If Southwest can't get its operations back on track quickly, the airline could squander the growth opportunities it has been pursuing over the past year.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Southwest Airlines Relaunching Nassau Flights

Southwest Airlines is relaunching a pair of routes to Nassau in the Bahamas, Caribbean Journal has learned. The low-cost carrier is planning to resume two routes to Nassau’s Lynden Pindling Airport in October. That includes the relaunch of daily flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Nassau on Oct. 7,...
Economycaribjournal.com

Southwest Airlines Names Next CEO

Southwest Airlines has announced its next chief executive officer. The company’s current CEO, Gary Kelly, has announced plans to relinquish his title as CEO in early 2022. When that happens, current Executive Vice President of Corporate Services Bob Jordan will take over as the carrier’s next CEO. Jordan is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy