Hawaii State

Pasha Hawaii to add two gas-powered container ships to its fleet in 2021

By Brian McInnis
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 16 days ago
The parent company of Pasha Hawaii is set to welcome the George III in the third quarter and the Janet Marie in the fourth quarter of 2021.

