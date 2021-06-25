Hawaiian Airlines sees ‘robust’ domestic demand

2021 has been a roller coaster of a year in terms of travel, or the lack of it. Given the year has been practically useless, at least for those of us in India, in terms of travel, I thought it would be hard to keep up with my travel loyalty. However, I just thought of putting my update out there, and hearing from all of you about your loyalty strategy as well. Let’s go in the order of airlines, hotels, and then anything else left. Today, it’s time to talk airline status.