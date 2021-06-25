Cancel
Hawaiian Airlines sees ‘robust’ domestic demand

By Christina O'Connor
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 16 days ago
After reducing its flight schedule last year as part of its larger strategy to minimize costs amid Covid-19, Hawaiian Airlines has since rebuilt its network and added new markets to meet a growing domestic demand.

Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
ABOUT

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
#Hawaiian Airlines
