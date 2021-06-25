Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Illinois Giving Away Millions In Vax Lottery, Here’s The Schedule

By Riley O'Neil
Posted by 
Q985
Q985
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've gotten the COVID-19 vaccination, you probably did it to protect yourself from contracting the coronavirus, expecting no reward whatsoever beyond virus avoidance. And, truth be told, given the odds of a lottery win, that's probably all you'll get out of being vaccinated. However, nobody plays the lottery because they think the odds of winning are in their favor, and that's maybe how we should look at Illinois' vaccine lottery. There's a pile of money and scholarships up for grabs, and who knows, you might win.

q985online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#The Lottery#Illinoisans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
LotteryPosted by
K102.5

How To Enter Vaccine Lottery If you’ve Already Been Vaccinated

If you have already been vaccinated for COVID-19, you can still get involved in Michigan's vaccine lottery and it's pretty easy. When I heard about states, like Ohio, doing lotteries to encourage people to get vaccinated, I have to tell you, I was a bit jealous. C'mon, who wouldn't want to win some cash for getting vaccinated?
Lotteryfox8live.com

Family misses out on $100K after finding lottery ticket too late

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A family in Iowa is missing out on $100,000 after the father found a winning lottery ticket months after it expired. Bradly Hanawalt never considered himself a lucky guy. He came home in a wheelchair after serving in Afghanistan, but he thought his luck had changed when he found a winning lottery ticket in his wife’s car.
LotteryThe Sun US

How old do you need to be to buy a lottery ticket?

NOT just anyone can purchase a lottery ticket, but age restrictions can vary depending on what state you live in. Lotteries are subject to the laws of each separate jurisdiction. How old do you need to be to buy a lottery ticket?. People must be 18 or older in order...
Morgantown, WVmybuckhannon.com

Another millionaire: West Virginia gives away second cash prize in vaccine lottery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One woman’s life was changed forever today when she received a $1 million prize from the State of West Virginia. Sharon Turner was personally greeted by Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that she was the lucky West Virginian whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Illinois StateLincoln Courier

Illinois' first vaccine lottery 'All In For The Win' drawing is soon. Here's what to know

Illinois officials will pick the first $1 million winner in its COVID-19 vaccine lottery on July 8. Three $150,000 college scholarship winners also will be drawn that day. The $10 million vaccine promotion in Illinois, called “All In For The Win,” is designed to thank people who already have received at least one dose of vaccine and as an incentive for people who have not gotten a shot to get one, according to Gov. JB Pritzker.
Lotterycrowleytoday.com

Registration now open for $1 million vaccine lottery

Registration for Louisiana’s Shot At A Million lottery began at noon Monday. Louisianans who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine can register online at ShotAtAMillion.com to win. Fourteen vaccinated Louisianans will win scholarships and cash prizes — including one adult who will win $1 million — throughout July as part of...
Lotteryriverbender.com

First Draws For $10 Million ‘All In For The Win’ Vaccine Lottery Begin Tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ new $10 million ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery kicks off this week with the first draw that will reward one vaccinated Illinoisan with $1 million and three vaccinated Illinois youth with $150,000 scholarships. The four winners will be contacted starting on Thursday, July 8th by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
LotteryPosted by
WWL

Shot at a Million lottery looks to boost state's vaccination rate

NEW ORLEANS — You feeling lucky? Hundreds of thousands of people across Louisiana are. They've enrolled in Louisiana's Shot At A Million lottery. It'll award cash prizes to those who've gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine. It's now more important than ever to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Restrictions have for...
Illinois StatePantagraph

First state COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawings are Thursday. Illinois to give $10 million in prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents over summer.

CHICAGO — The first drawings in the state’s vaccine lottery are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, when one vaccinated Illinois resident will be awarded a $1 million prize and three vaccinated students will receive $150,000 scholarships. In an effort to encourage the public to get vaccinated, Illinois is offering $7 million...
Lotteryvandaliaradio.com

​The first drawing for the state’s vaccine lottery will be held Today

The first drawing for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery will be held today. The initial prize in the “All In for the Win” promotion is one million dollars. College Scholarships worth 150 thousand dollars each will also be awarded to three lucky teens. Winner will be picked form the pool of Illinoisans who received at least one dose of the vaccine by July 1st. Earlier this week, Governor J.B. Pritzker made another plea for people to get the shot.
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Illinois vaccine lottery begins

The first drawing for the state's COVID-19 vaccine lottery took place Thursday. The initial prize in the All In For the Win promotion is $1 million. College scholarships worth $150,000 each will also be awarded to three lucky teens. Winners will be picked from the pool of Illinoisans who received...
Lottery13abc.com

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give away more than $5 million

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joined by Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways in announcing a new vaccine incentive program created to encourage more Michiganders in getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win a combined total of over $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships through a lottery-style raffle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy