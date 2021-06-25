Cancel
After two months away, 'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki returns to The CW with a very, very loose remake of 'Walker, Texas Ranger.'. 'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a bar employee in Austin, Texas. TV News. Oct 28, 2019 2:27 pm. By. ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’...

Supernatural: Eric Kripke Talks Tweet; Apologized to Jared Padalecki

When the news first broke on Thursday that The CW, Jensen Ackles, his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles, and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson were developing the Supernatural prequel spinoff The Winchesters, the initial reaction was strong and positive. One of those voicing their approval was SPN and The Boys creator Eric Kripke, taking to Twitter to offer them luck and his blessing. But since that time, things got a little shaky when Jared Padalecki took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the news and the way in which he first heard about it. Since that time, Padalecki and Ackles have spoken and everything appears to be smoothed over ("Once brothers, always brothers"- more on that below), and now Kripke has taken to Twitter to explain his original tweet was written under the assumption that Padalecki knew already. "Guys. When I wrote this, I assumed Jared knew. I was wrong. I already apologized to him & [Jared Padalecki] & [Jensen Ackles] worked it out. I love them both like brothers, both equally contributed to #SPN. Families have bumps, they overcome them, that's why they're family," Kripke wrote in his tweet earlier on Saturday- here's a look at the screencap:
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supernatural Creator Says He’s Apologized To Jared Padalecki About The Prequel

The CW probably isn’t all that pleased with how the announcement of a Supernatural prequel series has been completely overshadowed by all the controversy surrounding it. Earlier this week, the network revealed The Winchesters, an SPN spinoff focusing on John and Mary Winchester, was in the works with Jensen Ackles on board as both executive producer and narrator. The unfortunate thing is that Ackles’ long-term co-star Jared Padalecki had no idea the prequel was happening, as he shared his “gutted” and “bummed” reaction to finding out about its existence on social media.
CinemaBlend

Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Asks Twitter To Calm Down After Viral Tweets To Jensen Ackles About Prequel Spinoff

It hasn’t been long since The CW’s long-running series Supernatural ended its 15 season-run, leaving an emotional Jesen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. The loss of the show has seemingly left a hole in the hearts of fans and stars alike, which Ackles is now filling with a new prequel spin-off called The Winchesters, which he will be narrating and producing with his wife, Danneel Harris. While this is great news for people who love the series, Padalecki was seemingly left out of the loop. But after some seriously gut-wrenching tweets where he called out those who failed to inform him of the spin-off, he has asked fans to calm down just a bit.
Us Weekly

Jensen Ackles Teases ‘Fun’ Part of ‘Supernatural’ Prequel After Making Amends With Jared Padalecki

Let the fun begin! Now that Jensen Ackles has made amends with costar Jared Padalecki, he is teasing his new Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters. The star announced the sister show earlier this week, which is set to follow John and Mary starting in 1972 (11 years before Mary’s death), and Ackles’ character, Dean, will narrate his parents’ origin story. Of course, the original CW show also gave quite a few details about the Winchester family history.
Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Episode 16, 17 spoilers

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? If you find yourself interested in getting an answer to that, we’re happy to oblige within! To go along with that, we’re also happy to hand over another dose of scoop — there’s a lot to be excited for!. First things first, though,...
Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
William Smith Dead at 88

William Smith, the film and television actor known for roles in Any Which Way You Can, Rich Man, Poor Man, and Red Dawn, has passed away. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the 88-year-old actor died on Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, confirmed the news to THR but did not provide a cause of death. Born in Missouri on March 24, 1933, Smith's career on the big screen and in television stretches all the way back to the 1940s where he made uncredited appearances in films like Meet Me in St. Louis and even The Ghost of Frankenstein.
Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
Best Life

See Val Kilmer's Son and Daughter, Who Are Actors Now Too

Movie star Val Kilmer, now 61, publicly revealed in 2017 that he had spent the previous two years receiving treatment for throat cancer. He's been cancer-free for several years, but due to the tracheotomy that saved his life, the Batman Forever actor's voice has changed and he has to use a feeding tube because he can't ingest food orally. Regardless, he's continued to work, most recently piecing together a documentary about his life called Val, which just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he himself didn't show up to the photo call, Val Kilmer's son and daughter went in his place. To see how Mercedes and Jack Kilmer are following in their dad's footsteps and how they were involved in the moving documentary, read on.
No Doubt, This Is Awkward! Gwen Stefani's Former Bandmates Reportedly Not Invited To Wedding To Blake Shelton

It's her life! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were very selective when it came to choosing who was lucky enough to witness the couple exchange vows on Saturday, July 3. According to a new report, Stefani left her former No Doubt bandmates — Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal (who the 51-year-old dated for seven years) and Adrian Young — off of the guest list. “I’ve had it exclusively confirmed that Gwen Stefani did not invite any of her No Doubt band members to her wedding to Blake Shelton in Oklahoma,” Perez Hilton revealed in a YouTube video posted on Thursday, July 8. “And it was not a small wedding, there was a lot of people there.”

