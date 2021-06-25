When the news first broke on Thursday that The CW, Jensen Ackles, his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles, and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson were developing the Supernatural prequel spinoff The Winchesters, the initial reaction was strong and positive. One of those voicing their approval was SPN and The Boys creator Eric Kripke, taking to Twitter to offer them luck and his blessing. But since that time, things got a little shaky when Jared Padalecki took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the news and the way in which he first heard about it. Since that time, Padalecki and Ackles have spoken and everything appears to be smoothed over ("Once brothers, always brothers"- more on that below), and now Kripke has taken to Twitter to explain his original tweet was written under the assumption that Padalecki knew already. "Guys. When I wrote this, I assumed Jared knew. I was wrong. I already apologized to him & [Jared Padalecki] & [Jensen Ackles] worked it out. I love them both like brothers, both equally contributed to #SPN. Families have bumps, they overcome them, that's why they're family," Kripke wrote in his tweet earlier on Saturday- here's a look at the screencap: