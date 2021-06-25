Woman is sought for blaze that knocked 12 families from their Jersey City homes: prosecutor
UPDATE: The woman was arrested. A 62-year-old Jersey City woman is being sought for the four-alarm blaze that displaced 12 Jersey City families last week, authorities said. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Diane Stiles in connection with a fire that damaged 118, 122 and 124 Neptune Avenue on June 17, 2021, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A total of 33 people were displaced.