Jersey City, NJ

Woman is sought for blaze that knocked 12 families from their Jersey City homes: prosecutor

By Ron Zeitlinger
NJ.com
NJ.com
 16 days ago
UPDATE: The woman was arrested. A 62-year-old Jersey City woman is being sought for the four-alarm blaze that displaced 12 Jersey City families last week, authorities said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Diane Stiles in connection with a fire that damaged 118, 122 and 124 Neptune Avenue on June 17, 2021, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A total of 33 people were displaced.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

