Fireworks for July 4 postponed in Long Branch after cops break up large beach party

Every neighborhood in New Jersey has this guy. You know him. Maybe you’re related to him. Maybe you’ve been him -- the loudmouth racist who likes to bully the neighbors then brag about how the cops won’t do anything about it. The guy who you just know is the one who keyed your car, or flattened your tires, or pelted your car with metal ball bearings, yet each time you call the local police it seems his bad acts are, if not encouraged, perhaps conveniently ignored.