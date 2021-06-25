Gibraltar names two new administrators

Gibraltar Area Schools went inside and outside the district to name its two administrators this month. Earlier in June, the district named Lisa Wing as its interim elementary school principal and director of learning. She is currently a special education teacher within the district but has licenses needed to be a principal and a director of learning. The school board held a special board meeting on Monday to approve Jim DeBroux as its secondary school principal and athletic director. DeBroux comes to Gibraltar after a 20-year career at Random Lake School District where he most recently served as its dean of students. Both Wing and DeBroux will serve dual roles after the departures of Gereon Methner, Brian Annen, and Tim Mulrain earlier this spring. Gibraltar Superintendent Tina Van Meer says it is also part of their “right-sizing” its administration as the district deals with declining enrollment.