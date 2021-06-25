Is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart actually a step back for the series?

While playing the latest release in Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank series, something wasn’t sitting right with me. At first, I thought that maybe I was the problem; was I expecting too much from the game, with it being my first hands-on experience with a title built specifically for next generation hardware? As I ruminated on it further, I realised this wasn’t the case. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is no doubt a good game, yet it rarely recalls the aspects that initially made the franchise one of PlayStation’s greatest. Instead, this latest sequel seems content in trading a dynamic range of gameplay for a breed of spectacle and prescribed excitement that feels more akin to a closely monitored rollercoaster ride.