Video Games

Is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart actually a step back for the series?

By Francis Kenna
TheSixthAxis
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile playing the latest release in Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank series, something wasn’t sitting right with me. At first, I thought that maybe I was the problem; was I expecting too much from the game, with it being my first hands-on experience with a title built specifically for next generation hardware? As I ruminated on it further, I realised this wasn’t the case. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is no doubt a good game, yet it rarely recalls the aspects that initially made the franchise one of PlayStation’s greatest. Instead, this latest sequel seems content in trading a dynamic range of gameplay for a breed of spectacle and prescribed excitement that feels more akin to a closely monitored rollercoaster ride.

www.thesixthaxis.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Game Design#Rift Apart#Ratchet Clank#Gold Bolts#Rivet#Pocket Dimensions
FIFApureplaystation.com

UK Game Sales Charts: Ratchet & Clank Slip as Mario Golf Rushes to #1

This week’s UK video game sales charts have been released and it looks like the UK is a nation of golfers and Mario fans. Show me that zen diagram…. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been booted down to third place in the UK sales charts as the Euro 2020-boosted FIFA 21 takes the second spot to Nintendo’s newest Mario game, Mario Golf: Super Rush, which has opened at number one on the week of its release.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

InFamous Second Son, Ratchet & Clank (2016) and Shadow of the Colossus (2018) Exceeded Revenue and Profit Targets

PlayStation-exclusives inFamous: Second Son, Ratchet & Clank (2016), Shadow of the Colossus (2018), Bloodborne, and LittleBigPlanet 3 all exceeded Sony’s revenue and profit targets. That’s according to the LinkedIn profile of former PlayStation Director of Marketing, Tim Kamienski, first spotted by Twitter user Timur222. Kamienski worked for Sony for five...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Leaked Fall Guys skins include Ratchet and Clank, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Little Big Planet

A new Fall Guys leak appears to reveal crossovers with a handful of PlayStation IP including Ratchet & Clank, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Little Big Planet, and Astro's Playroom. Noted Fall Guys leaker Krxnky released a video showcasing the upcoming Fall Guys skins, which are likely to launch alongside season 5 sometime later this month. There could be more, but of the skins confirmed we've got the titular Lombax and robot from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart; Sackboy from Little Big Planet and Sackboy: A Big Adventure; Astro Bot from Astro's Playroom; Guy and Ana Spelunky from Spelunky; and, in a delightful surprise, an adorable Rot and the protagonist from the upcoming PlayStation title Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus Was a Glimpse of the Future

It’s astonishing how unstoppable the Ratchet & Clank series is. The franchise has translated to virtually every Sony platform from PlayStation 2 to its latest hardware. It’s a formula that has rarely been executed poorly, with even a middling remake still providing some fun. The titular Lombax and malfunctioning warbot have survived every trial thrown their way, but one of the series’s greatest accomplishments was sadly overlooked during PlayStation 3’s twilight years with Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Game Update: Ratchet & Clank Rift Separate Update 01.002.000 Patch Notes Details

Insomniac Games has released a new update for Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart that patches the game to version 01.002,000. Here are the patch notes. Players have reported many bugs with the new Ratchet & Clank, which is unlike any previous game released by Insomniac. They continue to patch the game with bug fixes and also sneak in quality-of-life fixes. The most recent patch currently has no official update notes, but they will be released as soon as the official website is website updated.
Video GamesKotaku

Ratchet & Clank Is The Hardware Showcase The PS5 Needed

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a gorgeous game. It’s the first game I’ve played since getting the new consoles that really looks and feels next-gen. The world is crammed full of objects and characters, each sporting incredible, tiny, high-quality details. And as I run by it all, shooting and jumping like a wild Lombax, I feel so guilty.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

If Spider-Man: Miles Morales reminded everyone why Sony was smart to tie down such a fantastic developer in Insomniac, then Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart cemented it. With its unique characters, family-friendly adventure plot, and top-tier graphics, there is little to dislike in this Lombaxian tale. Tale? Tail? Get it? Is this thing on?? Wow, what a tough crowd…
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Patch 1.002 Comparison Video Shows New Improvements & More

A new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comparison video recently released online highlights the changes introduced by the game’s latest update. The new video, shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights the new options and changes introduced by patch 1.002 such as the 120 Hz Display mode targeting 40 FPS in Fidelity mode, the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX, and more.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Random: Ratchet & Clank Recreation in Dreams Is Yet More Proof of Its Power

Every now and again, it's nice to be reminded of what's possible within Dreams, Media Molecule's PlayStation 4 creation suite. Fortunately, a month or two will pass and something made with the game will blow up on the likes of Reddit and Twitter. The latest thing to find viral success comes from a creator who consistently makes jaw-dropping visuals with Dreams — BadRobo82.
Video Gameswccftech.com

New Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Update 1.002 Adds New Features, Including a 120Hz Display Mode at 40FPS; Full Release Notes Included

A new Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart update for PlayStation 5 has been released and we’ve got the full release notes. Update 1.002 for Rift Apart was released yesterday but no details about its contents were shared just yet. Various players already reported that the new patch added a new 120Hz display mode at 40FPS, and the official release notes for the new update confirm that this is indeed the case.

