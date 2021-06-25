Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Wahlburgers' Star Henry 'Nacho' Laun's Cause Of Death Revealed

By Carly Silva
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 16 days ago

Henry “Nacho” Laun’s death has reportedly been attributed to a cocaine overdose.

Article continues below advertisement

The extreme eating star of Wahlburgers passed away on Tuesday, June 1, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Mass.

His death certificate from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts lists “complications of acute cocaine intoxication” as the immediate cause of death. The manner of his death is defined as “accidental.” It also notes that Nacho was cremated on June 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KI2iW_0afCs4BH00
Source: MEGA

Nacho, a close acquaintance of Mark Wahlberg, was found unconscious in his vehicle at a gas station while on a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod in mid-May. Unable to breathe on his own, he was placed on life support at the hospital before being taken off two weeks later.

Article continues below advertisement

MARK WAHLBERG LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AFTER PACKING ON THE POUNDS FOR FILM ‘FATHER STU’

He later became alert for a short period of time before his health got worse. His time of death was listed as 2:33 p.m. According to TMZ, there had been pre-existing health issues that were making his situation even worse.

Article continues below advertisement

The death certificate also marked Nacho has never married, and his occupation was listed as “TV Personality/Entertainment.”

Nacho, 54, a fan favorite, appeared on five episodes of the A&E hit show Wahlburgers from 2014-2019. He was best known for his crazy eating tricks.

Article continues below advertisement

Wahlberg once brought Nacho with him to an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he wowed the audience by drinking an entire glass of Tabasco sauce and eating wasabi.

Article continues below advertisement

Wahlberg and Nacho go way back, and were apparently longtime friends from their early days in Boston. Wahlberg is known for his close circle of childhood friends, and his friendships were the subject of the HBO series Entourage.

“Henry, he was a character. He was a very interesting person,” Laun’s attorney James Neyman told PEOPLE. “He came up in the streets of Boston.

“He was kind of a natural on the show,” Neyman added. “He was a very likable character and wherever he went, he was constantly recognized. Wherever he went, maybe it’s because we were in Boston, someone would say, ‘Hey are you Nacho? Is that Nacho?’ He never experienced anything like it. It was almost like a phenomenon.”

A GoFundMe was originally set up to set up funeral expenses but has since been taken down.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

6K+
Followers
560
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Cause Of Death#Boston#Commonwealth#A E#Tabasco#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Stuntman Alex Harvill's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are being revealed in regards to Alex Harvill's passing. On June 21, the Grant County Coroner confirmed to E! News that the stuntman's autopsy was completed last week. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the torso. His body has since been released to a funeral home.
White Plains, NYhotnewhiphop.com

DMX Official Cause Of Death Revealed

DMX passed away on April 9, 2021 following a weeklong battle in the hospital, fighting to stay alive after suffering a heart attack. During his hospital stay in White Plains, New York, there was a lot of misinformation shared regarding the legendary rapper's condition -- including how he landed himself in medical care. Some reports suggested that he contracted COVID-19, which was later disproved by his management, and other sources claimed that he had passed before that information was actually confirmed.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Cause Of Brain Aneurysm

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Dr. Dre revealed that high blood pressured cause the brain aneurysm that he suffered at the top of the year. He explained, “It’s a really weird thing. I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself.”
WWEenstarz.com

Melissa Coates Dead: Shocking Cause Of Death of Ex-WWE Super Genie Revealed

The death of Melissa Coates has been confirmed, but no official announcement was made yet about the celebrity's cause of death. According to sources, the former WWE star had passed away shortly after undergoing a "life-saving" leg amputation. The night of July 23, a friend confirmed the tragic news of...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

DMX’s Cause of Death Revealed Months After His Passing: Report

A cocaine-induced heart attack is ultimately to blame for rapper DMX’s death, Vulture reports. A source at the Westchester Country medical examiner’s office told the outlet that cocaine was found in the rapper’s urine. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said. An autopsy wasn’t performed as his cause of death was determined from documents by medical professionals and the police. On April 2, the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. But his brain was already dead by the time he got help. He was officially pronounced dead on April 9. “His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” a source told Vulture. Simmons started performing in the underground rap scene in the mid-80s, releasing his first album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, in May 1998, and it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. His eighth album, Exodus, was released one month after his death.
Health ServicesComplex

DMX’s Official Cause of Death Detailed in New Report

DMX’s cause of death has been confirmed in a new report. On Thursday, Victoria Bekiempis reported for Vulture that DMX died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that resulted in a lack of blood circulation to his brain. The report, which cites a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, added that the cause of death was determined using documentation provided by medical officials and law enforcement authorities. An autopsy was not performed by the medical examiner’s office.
Hoover, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

ABC 33/40 News Anchor dies of apparent suicide

From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — The Hoover Police Department is investigating the death of ABC 33/40 News Anchor Christopher Sign. Sign, 45, was found dead in his Hoover home on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Police believe the death was a suicide, according to Carol Robinson, with al.com. “To know Chris, was to love […]
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Helen Mirren, 75, stuns in a flowing floral frock as she gives a thumbs up and joins husband Taylor Hackford at Annette screening as Cannes returns

The Cannes Film Festival has returned in full force after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this time last year. And Helen Mirren showed how she was feeling about the return of the iconic film festival, as she flashed a thumbs up while attending the screening for Annette with her husband Taylor Hackford at the 74th annual ceremony on Tuesday.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Don Most Had Final Conversation with Tom Bosley Before His Death

When Happy Days premiered in 1974, most of the actors who played the teenagers in the cast were in their early 20s. And Tom Bosley was like a dad to them all. Bosley portrayed Howard Cunningham, aka Mr. C, the father of Richie and Joanie and the surrogate dad to Richie’s friends Ralph Malph and Potsie, and even the Fonz. They all took it hard when Bosley died in October, 2010. It was like losing a parent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy