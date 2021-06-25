'Wahlburgers' Star Henry 'Nacho' Laun's Cause Of Death Revealed

Henry “Nacho” Laun’s death has reportedly been attributed to a cocaine overdose.

The extreme eating star of Wahlburgers passed away on Tuesday, June 1, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Mass.

His death certificate from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts lists “complications of acute cocaine intoxication” as the immediate cause of death. The manner of his death is defined as “accidental.” It also notes that Nacho was cremated on June 19.

Nacho, a close acquaintance of Mark Wahlberg, was found unconscious in his vehicle at a gas station while on a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod in mid-May. Unable to breathe on his own, he was placed on life support at the hospital before being taken off two weeks later.

He later became alert for a short period of time before his health got worse. His time of death was listed as 2:33 p.m. According to TMZ, there had been pre-existing health issues that were making his situation even worse.

The death certificate also marked Nacho has never married, and his occupation was listed as “TV Personality/Entertainment.”

Nacho, 54, a fan favorite, appeared on five episodes of the A&E hit show Wahlburgers from 2014-2019. He was best known for his crazy eating tricks.

Wahlberg once brought Nacho with him to an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he wowed the audience by drinking an entire glass of Tabasco sauce and eating wasabi.

Wahlberg and Nacho go way back, and were apparently longtime friends from their early days in Boston. Wahlberg is known for his close circle of childhood friends, and his friendships were the subject of the HBO series Entourage.

“Henry, he was a character. He was a very interesting person,” Laun’s attorney James Neyman told PEOPLE. “He came up in the streets of Boston.

“He was kind of a natural on the show,” Neyman added. “He was a very likable character and wherever he went, he was constantly recognized. Wherever he went, maybe it’s because we were in Boston, someone would say, ‘Hey are you Nacho? Is that Nacho?’ He never experienced anything like it. It was almost like a phenomenon.”

A GoFundMe was originally set up to set up funeral expenses but has since been taken down.