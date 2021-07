If you’re one who enjoys watching the MotoGP, then I’m sure it can be all too easy to get lost in the adrenaline of the high intensity racing, as well as the glitz, glamor, and fame that accompanies the racing series’s champions such as Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo. However, did you ever wonder just how much goes on behind the scenes to make sure the entire event runs like a well-oiled machine?