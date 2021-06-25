Copycat Chick-Fil-A Chicken Salad Recipe

If you've been missing Chick-fil-A's chicken salad these past few years, you're not alone. The company removed the item from their menu several years ago, and a least you can take some comfort in knowing that they did not come to the choice lightly. According to Today, at the time, Chick-fil-A released a statement reading in part: "The decision to remove Chicken Salad from the menu was a difficult one. We know that many of our customers loved our Chicken Salad, but we have also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu in our restaurants."