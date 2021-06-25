LouVax Mobile Missions to offer pop-up vaccine clinics during upcoming events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's LouVax Mobile Missions are taking the place of the mass vaccination sites put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pop-up clinics will continue over the next several days to vaccinate more Louisvillians against COVID-19. They don't require appointments and are set up at events throughout the city for a few hours at a time. Health experts are on hand to answer questions about the vaccine.