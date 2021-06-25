5 Social Media Marketing Tips to Boost Your Sales

Video marketing is on the rise, and for good reason; videos have been shown to capture attention more effectively than plain text or static pictures, and videos are shared more than any other type of content on social media. Today, 61% of content marketers are putting videos into play to keep up with the competition and establish their brands as cutting-edge thought leaders. If you haven’t yet made use of video in your content marketing campaigns, it’s time to get going. Or, if you’re already utilizing video, it may be time to kick it up a notch and different video types to increase sales.