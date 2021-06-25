Cancel
‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor To Headline ‘I Heart Murder’ At Sony

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
 16 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Following her breakout role as Daphne in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor looks to have found her next big film role. Sources tell Deadline she is set to star in Sony Pictures’ I Heart Murder, with Ingrid Goes West helmer Matt Spicer directing. The screenplay is written by Tom O’Donnell and Spicer. Academy Award winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment will produce.

Deadline

Phoebe Dynevor
