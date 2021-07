For many families, and certainly many students, the summer represents a time of relaxation and recharging your batteries. Indeed it should be. Still, summer is a perfect opportunity to work with your doctor to improve your child’s ADHD medicine. This is the time to optimize the dose, perhaps try new medications, or terminate medications if needed. These changes might not be undertaken during the school year due to potential interference with academic performance or school behavior. Personally, I dislike starting or changing medications in late August or September because it tends to interfere with the first weeks of school. July and August are great months to do this work. (Bear in mind that many mental health offices are running on long wait times due to the increased need that has arisen since COVID.)