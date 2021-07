Valve has announced that this year’s The International 10 – DOTA 2 Championships will now take place this October in Bucharest, Romania. The popular MOBA’s biggest annual e-sports event usually takes place in Sweden, but was called off entirely in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Valve had hoped that it would be able to hold the event this year in its usual home, but informed fans back in June that the Swedish Sports Federation voted not to accept e-sports into the sports federation. This meant that the event would not be eligible for exemptions that other sporting events are afforded as it relates to large public gatherings amidst the country’s recovery from the pandemic.